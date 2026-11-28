Speech expert Bridget Hillsberg explains exactly what counts as a toddler's first word. Learn animal sounds, baby signs, and development milestones from professionals.

Determining the exact size of a toddler's vocabulary is a common concern for parents, but the definition of a "word" extends far beyond standard dictionary terms. Bridget Hillsberg, a US speech and language therapist and the co-founder of Speech Sisters, clarifies that early communicative efforts often include animal sounds, exclamations, and idiosyncratic word approximations. These non-traditional vocalizations are valid markers of language acquisition when used consistently by the child.

Criteria For Validating Early Words

To determine if a sound qualifies as a genuine word, experts recommend identifying three specific characteristics. The first criterion is consistency, meaning the child uses the sound regularly in similar contexts without external prompting. For instance, if a toddler frequently says "ba" to refer to a ball or "dah" for a dog, these repetitions indicate intentional communication rather than random noise. Parents should observe whether the child initiates these sounds independently during play or daily activities.

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The second key factor is intelligibility to familiar listeners. While strangers might not understand the meaning, parents and close caregivers should generally grasp what the sound represents. If a child consistently uses "beep-beep" to indicate a car, this specific association counts as a functional word. The meaning does not need to match adult pronunciation exactly, as long as the intent is clear to those who know the child best.

The third criterion involves the functional use of the sound. Hillsberg emphasizes that a sound becomes a word when it serves a specific communicative purpose. This includes baby signs, such as a hand gesture for "more" or "help," which are equally valid as spoken words. The integration of these signs into everyday routines demonstrates that the child is building a robust language foundation. Observing how a child uses a familiar sound in a new context can reveal hidden vocabulary that parents might have previously overlooked.

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Understanding Development Milestones

Speech and Language UK provides rough figures for typical language development, serving as a guide for parents. It is crucial to remember that children develop at different rates, and these figures are not strict rules. Some guidance documents present milestones, which describe what most children can achieve by a certain age. Others provide average word counts, which can differ significantly from individual milestones.

Hillsberg explains that two toddlers of the same age can use quite different numbers of words and still fall within the typical range. Variations in vocabulary size are normal and reflect individual differences in language acquisition. Parents should not panic if their child is on the lower end of the average range, provided the child is demonstrating progress. The focus should be on the trajectory of development rather than a single snapshot of ability.

Understanding how much a child comprehends is just as important as measuring their expressive vocabulary. For example, can the child follow simple instructions expected for their age? Receptive language skills often precede expressive skills, so a child might understand more than they can say. If a child is using fewer words than the milestone for their age, Hillsberg recommends consulting a doctor and a speech and language therapist for a professional evaluation.

Monitoring Progress And Next Steps

Hillsberg suggests tracking how a child's language evolves over time. Are they adding new words, sounds, or signs to their existing repertoire? This incremental growth is a strong indicator of healthy development. Parents should pay attention to changes in communication styles and note when a child starts using sounds in novel ways. This ongoing observation helps distinguish between typical variations and potential delays.

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Everyday routines provide excellent opportunities for children to practice and reinforce new language skills. Simple activities like mealtime, bath time, or playtime can be enriched with opportunities to use new words. When parents notice a familiar sound being used differently, it is worth recording and considering as a potential new word. This attention to detail helps build a more accurate picture of the child's linguistic capabilities.

For families with a child who has a developmental diagnosis, Hillsberg notes that these standard figures are based on typically developing children. In such cases, a speech and language therapist can provide tailored insights into what these milestones mean for the individual child. Professional guidance ensures that parents receive accurate information relevant to their child's unique needs. Staying informed and proactive supports the child's language journey effectively.