Tom Annandale Seeks Donations After Viral Tennis Court Video Fame

Project manager Tom Annandale appeals to viewers of his 100 million view streaking video for funds to support partner Danyelle Edwards, who faces stage four cancer treatment.

Tom Annandale, the project manager from Scholar Green in Cheshire who achieved global notoriety in 2011, has launched a fundraising initiative for his partner. The 44-year-old is asking viewers of his infamous 23-second viral clip to contribute to a medical emergency affecting his 20-year partner, Danyelle Edwards, who is currently battling a severe recurrence of breast cancer. The original footage, which captured his failed attempt to streak around a tennis court in Port Aventura, Spain, has been viewed more than 100 million times online and even appeared in the 2013 Hollywood comedy We're The Millers starring Jennifer Aniston. Annandale is directly contacting the millions who enjoyed that specific embarrassing moment to ask for financial assistance during this critical period in their lives.

The Viral Video History and Global Fame

The core event that connected Annandale to a global audience occurred fifteen years ago when he attempted to run naked around a tennis court in the Spanish resort of Port Aventura. The stunt ended abruptly when he sprinted directly into the court's glass door, a moment recorded by a friend and uploaded to YouTube. The video quickly accumulated over 100 million views, becoming one of the most recognizable internet stunts of its era. Footage showed him limping off the court in visible embarrassment while friends giggled in the background and confused tennis players watched the unfolding scene. This widespread fame, which included a feature in a major motion picture, has now been repurposed as a platform to reach potential donors for a serious health crisis.

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Danyelle Edwards Medical Battle and Prognosis

Danyelle Edwards, 46, previously received successful treatment for breast cancer four years ago, but the disease has now returned with a more aggressive profile. Medical professionals have diagnosed the condition as stage four breast cancer, a classification that is generally considered incurable rather than treatable. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy at The Christie hospital in Manchester, a leading cancer charity and treatment center. Annandale emphasizes that while the initial diagnosis was manageable, the new stage four diagnosis requires immediate and extensive financial resources for ongoing and alternative care options.

Fundraising Goals and Alternative Care Plans

The primary objective of the fundraising campaign is to secure funds that will allow Annandale to take time off his job as a project manager to care for his partner full-time. Beyond covering lost wages, the funds are intended to pay for alternative treatments after her current chemotherapy sessions conclude. Annandale states that he hopes to scour the world for a cure, including exploring holistic methods or treatments available in other countries. He acknowledges that the laughter directed at his viral video over the last decade can be redirected into support, asking those who enjoyed the clip to help him find a path forward despite the difficult medical prognosis.

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Direct Appeal to Internet Audience and Donors

Annandale has issued a direct written appeal to his online audience, explicitly referencing the history of the viral video to create a connection with potential donors. He writes to former viewers, 'Did you like the video? I hope you did. Wondering if you can help me?' acknowledging that many people have laughed at the incident over the years. He explains that his girlfriend had cancer four years ago and that he is now facing a new battle. He stresses that the money raised will be used to take time off work to look after her and to find ways to cure her, whether through local holistic methods or international medical options.

Next Steps in the Fundraising Campaign

The campaign relies on the continued engagement of the internet community that first brought Annandale into the public eye. Donors are directed to a specific link to contribute funds, with the immediate goal of securing the financial safety net required for his time off work. The long-term plan involves identifying and paying for experimental or holistic cures that may not be available through standard healthcare systems in the United Kingdom. As the battle at The Christie hospital continues, the flow of donations will determine the extent to which Annandale can support Edwards through chemotherapy and the subsequent search for alternative medical solutions.