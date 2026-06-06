Tom Brady Kicks Off Summer with Family Photos, Highlights Special Message to Absent Son Jack

Tom Brady shares a series of summer family photos on Instagram, dedicating the post to his eldest son Jack who is preparing for high school graduation. The retired NFL star also talks about his hands-on parenting style and reveals his daughter Vivian's friendship with Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend.

Tom Brady , the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion, has officially welcomed the summer season with his children, sharing a heartfelt series of family photos on social media while sending a special message to his absent eldest son.

The 48-year-old retired quarterback, who continues to be a prominent figure in the sports world even after hanging up his cleats, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a slideshow of pictures featuring his 16-year-old son Benjamin and 13-year-old daughter Vivian. Dressed in casual attire consisting of jeans, a long-sleeve shirt, and a baseball cap, Brady appeared every bit the proud father, smiling broadly with his arms wrapped around his two youngest children.

The family gathering, however, was missing one key member, prompting the NFL icon to dedicate the update to his 18-year-old son, John 'Jack' Edward Thomas, who was away preparing for his high school graduation. In an emotional caption, Brady wrote, 'Schools out, vibes are high, just missing our super senior Jack... Can't wait to celebrate your graduation with you.

' This touching message underscores Brady's close relationship with all his children, despite the different dynamics of his family. Brady shares his eldest son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin and Vivian are from his marriage to supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The post comes just two months after Brady was spotted enjoying quality father-son time with Jack, sitting courtside together in April to watch the Miami Heat face off against the Boston Celtics, highlighting his commitment to being present in his children's lives despite his busy schedule. Beyond the family photos, Brady has recently opened up about his hands-on parenting style, offering a candid glimpse into his daily life as a father.

During a television appearance, he joked that his constant presence at his kids' various youth sporting events can occasionally 'irritate' them.

'They want me to stand outside the arena when they're playing,' Brady humorously admitted, explaining that he deliberately wears low-profile hoodies and hats to ensure the spotlight remains on their achievements rather than his own fame. This self-deprecating humor reveals a down-to-earth side of the retired sports icon, who is known for his intense competitiveness on the field but shows a softer, more playful side at home.

His dedication to being an active parent is evident, as he prioritizes attending games and events despite his other commitments, including his broadcasting role and various business ventures. Brady's approach to parenting reflects his broader philosophy of putting family first, a value that has been a cornerstone of his life since retiring from the NFL two years ago.

In related news, it has been revealed that Brady's teenage daughter Vivian has formed a surprise friendship with Camille Kostek, the girlfriend of Brady's former teammate and close friend Rob Gronkowski. Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, began dating Gronkowski years ago, and the couple had to keep their romance under wraps due to team rules prohibiting players from getting romantically involved with cheerleaders.

The connection between Vivian and Kostek blossomed, in part, because of the enduring bond between Brady and Gronkowski. The two superstars combined for three Super Bowl wins together in New England and another in Tampa Bay, and their friendship remains strong off the field. Kostek shared insights about their relationship in a recent interview, saying, 'Tom and Rob are forever the GOATs.

The two of them on the field are a power duo and the two of them off the field are just boys. Honestly, when they spend time and they just throw the ball together, I'm not going with Rob to Tom's house. I see them on FaceTime calls. I hear them talk on the phone.

They're so funny.

' This playful dynamic extends to their families, with Vivian and Kostek enjoying a close bond that adds another layer to the deep connections between these former Patriots stars. As Brady embarks on a new chapter of his life focused on family and post-football endeavors, his summer kickoff serves as a reminder of the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones, even when schedules can be chaotic.

The photos and messages resonate with fans who have followed Brady's journey from a sixth-round draft pick to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, and now see him thriving in his role as a devoted father. With graduation celebrations on the horizon and more family time ahead, Brady appears fully committed to making the most of this summer season, surrounded by those who mean the most to him





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