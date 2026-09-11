Tom Brady Ends Ownership and Advisory Role with Birmingham City After Three Years

NFL legend Tom Brady has concluded his three-year association with Birmingham City FC, ending his role as minority owner and chairman of the advisory board. The move comes as Brady focuses on his broadcasting career with Fox Sports and other business ventures.

NFL legend Tom Brady has officially ended his association with Championship side Birmingham City. The seven-time Super Bowl champion formally concluded his partnership with the club after a three-year tenure.

This marks the end of a chapter that began in August 2023 when he first entered the relationship. Brady originally became a minority owner at St Andrew's stadium during that initial agreement. He signed on alongside club owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. The arrangement was described at the time as him entering a deep partnership with the organization.

Also read What Man City's charges mean for the rest of the City Football Group

Brady Board Role at Birmingham City

A significant component of Brady's role involved leadership on the board level. He served as chairman of an advisory board for the football club. His position required him to be actively involved in strategic guidance. At the time of his arrival, the club highlighted his multifaceted contributions.

They stated he would be investing capital into the enterprise. They also emphasized his commitment to dedicating time to the organization. Brady brought extensive professional expertise to his role at Birmingham. The club noted he would apply his wide-ranging knowledge to help the team.

Advertisement

This expertise was seen as a valuable asset for the club's development. In a statement, Birmingham City Football Club expressed its sincere gratitude to Brady. They thanked him for his continued involvement over the last three years. The club praised his unwavering support for the organization and its people.

The statement continued by noting how amazing it was to have his association. They highlighted the unique experience and passion he brought to the group. This combination was viewed as highly beneficial for the club's culture. Birmingham City expressed hope that the foundation would remain strong.

They look forward to continuing to build on the progress made. This growth is intended to span from the training ground to the community. The club aims to carry this momentum into the broader Birmingham community. They believe the lessons and relationships established will have lasting value.

The community aspect was cited as a key part of Brady's engagement. Brady is a former quarterback with a legendary career in professional football. He is a three-time NFL most valuable player in his sport. His accolades include significant individual and team achievements.

Tom Brady NFL Career Achievements

He retired from playing in February 2023 after a long career. His career spanned twenty-three seasons in the National Football League. This duration is considered one of the longest and most successful in history. Brady won six of his Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.

He secured his seventh championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These victories cement his status as one of the greatest players ever. Beyond his playing career, Brady has remained active in business. He acquired a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

This ownership move expanded his presence in the NFL ecosystem. His professional commitments also include high-profile media work. He serves as a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. This broadcasting role has become a central part of his post-playing life.

Brady Media and Business Commitments

The decision to leave Birmingham aligns with his new media obligations. His schedule with Fox Sports likely requires significant time commitment. This explains the end of his active role at the English club. Birmingham City finishes the statement by reiterating their thanks.

Advertisement

They appreciate the support he provided during his time with them. The club wishes him well in his future endeavors. The departure leaves a gap in the advisory board leadership. The club must now find new ways to leverage external expertise.

The foundation built by Brady will be crucial for future growth. Fans and stakeholders may feel the loss of his high-profile name.

Birmingham City Future Plans

However, the operational foundation is now set for the next phase. The club plans to continue building on the work already done. The three-year period saw Brady transition from player to owner. He then moved toward media and other business interests.

This evolution reflects the common path for retired athletes. His involvement brought global attention to Birmingham City FC. The club benefited from the increased visibility during his tenure. This exposure helped raise their profile in European football.

The partnership was always viewed as a strategic move. It combined financial investment with brand recognition. The end of this deal resets the relationship to a more neutral state. Brady's legacy in the NFL remains untouched by this change.

His football achievements are historical and permanent. His business and media career is now the focus. Birmingham City moves forward with a clear path ahead. They have the gratitude of a global sports icon.

The club will now focus on its on-field ambitions in the Championship.