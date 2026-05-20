Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Shows Amused Reaction to His Runway Debutacy

Tom Brady made his runway debut a reality, walking for Gucci in New York City alongside Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, and Shawn Mendes. While Gisele Bundchen found his performance amusing, she acknowledged the skill required in runway modeling.

Tom Brady 's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen had an 'amused reaction' to his modeling debut over the weekend, according to reports. The legendary quarterback hit the catwalk for the first time in New York City on Saturday night, participating in a star-studded Gucci fashion show alongside famous artists like Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, and Shawn Mendes .

Despite wearing a striking leather outfit, Brady, 48, walked down the runway with full confidence and excitement. Footage of his bold strut set the internet on fire, and according to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Gisele, 45, watched the viral clips of her ex-husband. She found his performance 'fun to watch' and appreciated his confidence and charisma.

However, the Brazilian supermodel emphasized that runway modeling is a skill that requires years to master, as reported by a source. Tom Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares two children, son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Gisele officially moved on from Brady in December of last year after marrying jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

As for Brady, he has been linked with a string of high-profile women, including Alix Earle, Irina Shayk, Sofia Vergara, and Kim Kardashian in recent years. However, a source suggested that his relationship with Alix Earle was just a 'hooking up' type of thing, at least for now.

Additionally, Brady has not entered a serious, public relationship since splitting from Bundchen. The ex-NFL star shares two of his three children with Bundchen in her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. The Brazilian supermodel has since remarried after announcing her split from Brady in 2022





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Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen Modeling Debut Gucci Runway Mcharry Lindsay Truth-Teller Lohan Shawn Mendes

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