Tom Brady's Modeling Debut: A New Chapter in His Career

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL quarterback, made his modeling debut at a Gucci show in Times Square. He walked the runway in a leather outfit and looked confident under the gaze of hundreds of people in attendance.

Tom Brady turned his hand to modeling in New York on Saturday night, taking center stage and walking the Gucci runway in Times Square decked in a leather outfit.

The 48-year-old NFL icon made his surprise appearance in the Big Apple for a night that captured the attention of the fashion world. And he looked very confident as he walked down the runway under the gaze of hundreds of people in attendance on the prestigious night in Manhattan. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was in attendance alongside some stellar names on the night - including Shawn Mendes, Lindsay Lohan and Mariah Carey.

And the appearance is another example in how much Brady is exploring other career avenues in the years that have followed his 2022 retirement from football. Just last week, Brady was ripping jokes on stage at Kevin Hart's Netflix Roast - turning the tables after his brutal appearance on the show back in May 2024.

Tom Brady tried his hand at modeling in New York on Saturday night at a fashion show The 48-year-old Brady took center stage at a Gucci show held at TImes Square. Brady has used the NFL offseason as a chance to explore a range of other interests. He has been involved in the appointment of Klint Kubiak as the new Raiders head coach.

It's a fascinating appointment - Kubiak did a magnificent job as offensive coordinator at the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, the team that won the Super Bowl. Back in March, he rolled back the years on the football field in a flag football event staged by Fanatics in Los Angeles. Brady competed alongside an array of present-day NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

Of course, Brady also works for Fox as an NFL analyst during the season and is entering the third year of a 10-year, $375million contract with the broadcaster. In the 2026 season, he will call a Patriots game in New England for the first time as a broadcaster - back at the team where he won six of his seven Super Bowl titles. But with the season not starting until September, Brady has plenty of time to explore other interests.

Judging by how at ease he was on the runway on Saturday, it may become another home from home for him





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