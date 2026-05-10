Tom Brady Steals Spotlight with Bold Fashion Choice at Las Vegas Aces Season Opener

NFL legend Tom Brady faced social media scrutiny for his red leather jacket while attending a WNBA game, highlighting his expanding sports empire in Las Vegas.

Tom Brady , the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion, recently found himself at the center of a social media storm, though not for his athletic prowess or strategic mind.

The NFL icon attended the season-opening game for the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team he partially owns, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. While the focus should have been on the Aces' bid to defend their 2025 championship, attention shifted abruptly toward Brady's wardrobe choice. He arrived sporting a vibrant red leather jacket paired with a simple white t-shirt and black trousers.

This bold fashion statement did not go unnoticed by the internet community, where fans were quick to draw parallels between his look and the iconic attire worn by Michael Jackson in the Thriller music video. Many users on the platform X mocked the outfit, suggesting that Brady had been too heavily influenced by a recent biographical film about the legendary singer.

Some critics went as far as to suggest that his stylist deserved to be dismissed for allowing such a daring and potentially dated ensemble, with one fan explicitly mentioning that Brady decided to wear the red jacket after seeing the Michael Jackson movie. The game itself proved to be a challenging start for the Las Vegas Aces, who suffered a significant defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, finishing with a score of 99-66.

Despite the outcome on the court, the evening began on a high note with a celebratory ring ceremony honoring the Aces' championship victory from the previous year. Brady was actively involved in these festivities, showcasing his commitment to the franchise. During the event, he was also spotted in a deep conversation with Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat star who is currently in a relationship with the Aces' standout player, A'ja Wilson.

This gathering of sporting royalty underscored the intersection of professional basketball and football within the glitzy environment of Las Vegas, highlighting how these athletes and owners navigate their public personas and private relationships. Beyond the fashion critiques, Brady's appearance serves as a testament to the extensive sporting footprint he is establishing in Nevada following his retirement from professional football. His investment in the Las Vegas Aces is just one piece of a larger puzzle.

He also holds a minority ownership stake in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, where he has reportedly taken a more active role in the organization's strategic direction. The Raiders are currently undergoing a massive transformation designed to return the team to championship contention. One of the most significant changes has been the leadership transition on the sidelines, with the team replacing head coach Pete Carroll with Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak brings a wealth of experience, having served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl-winning campaign last season, and is expected to bring a fresh offensive philosophy to the Raiders' playbook. The overhaul extends to the most critical position on the field: the quarterback. Drawing upon Brady's unparalleled expertise in the role, the Raiders have pivoted their strategy by trading former starter Geno Smith to the New York Jets.

In his place, they have signed the veteran Kirk Cousins, who is expected to lead the offense for the 2026 season. To ensure the future of the franchise, the Raiders also utilized their first-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft to select Fernando Mendoza.

The organizational plan appears to be a sophisticated balance of veteran leadership through Cousins and developmental growth for Mendoza, allowing the young player time to adjust to the professional environment without the immediate pressure of starting every game. Financial aggression has also characterized the Raiders' offseason. The team has spent over 280 million dollars in free agency to bolster their roster, acquiring elite talent such as center Tyler Linderbaum, along with Jalen Nailor and Nakobe Dean.

This massive expenditure indicates a window of opportunity that the organization is eager to exploit. Furthermore, the franchise managed to retain star defender Maxx Crosby after a potential trade to the Baltimore Ravens collapsed, ensuring that their defensive core remains intact and feared by opponents.

As the sporting world awaits the release of the Raiders' 2026 schedule this coming Thursday, Brady continues to balance his roles as a businessman, owner, and public figure, all while navigating the perils of high-profile fashion choices. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces will look to bounce back from their opening loss when they face the Los Angeles Sparks this Sunday





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