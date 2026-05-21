Tom Clare Ditched His Fiancee for a Stag Do in a Wedding Dress

Groom-to-be Tom Clare found himself on the receiving end of some hilarious comments when he attended his wedding on a stag do in Las Vegas.

Groom-to-be Tom Clare got a chance to be the bride on Thursday, as he donned a wedding dress and veil to set off on his Las Vegas stag do , while his fiancée Molly Smith waved him off.

The couple are preparing to tie the knot this summer two years after meeting on Love Island All Stars - which they went on to win. And as he prepared to jet off to Vegas to celebrate his upcoming nuptials with his pals, Tom, 26, found himself forced to wear a white lace dress and veil by his best man, Casey O'Gorman.

Dropping him off at Manchester Airport in his bridal outfit, Molly, 31, couldn't hold back her giggles at her fiancé's embarrassment, snapping photos of him before giving him a sweet kiss goodbye. Tom shared the picture to his Instagram with the caption: 'Ahhhhh so the stag do begins, thanks @caseyogorman for the outfit VEGAS HERE WE COME ✈️'.

Among those joining him for his stag do are best man Casey, fellow Love Islander Mitch Taylor and Too Hot To Handle star Seb Melrose.

Groom-to-be Tom Clare got a chance to be the bride on Thursday, as he donned a wedding dress and veil to set off on his Las Vegas stag do, while his fiancée Molly Smith waved him off And as he prepared to jet off to Vegas to celebrate his upcoming nuptials with his pals, Tom, 26, found himself forced to wear a white lace dress and veil by his best man, Casey O'Gorman Dropping him off at Manchester Airport in his bridal outfit, Molly, 31, couldn't hold back her giggles at her fiancé's embarrassment, snapping photos of him before giving him a sweet kiss goodbye Tom and Molly also took to the opportunity to film a funny TikTok while he was in his bridal get-up, which saw the couple lip-syncing to a clip of Jim and Dwight from The Office.

Molly first mimes: 'I need you to promise me that you're going to be on your best behaviour.

' While a sheepish Tom shrugs and mimes back: 'I promised other people I'd be on my worst behaviour. And I gave them my word...

' Sharing more videos on his Instagram Stories, he revealed he was sat all alone at the airport while decked out in the dress and veil, as the rest of the stag party were making their own way to Vegas. He told fans: 'Casey put me in this. I'm in Manchester airport, it's only me and my dad - in fact my dad's gone to the toilet so it's just me sat on my own right now.

'It's carnage, absolute carnage. But this is the fit, outfit of the day - let's go!

' And his pals were already in hysterics over his look, with Casey calling him 'My beautiful little princess', while Seb quipped it was 'such a pretty airport outfit'. He was also flooded with mocking comments from his pals on Instagram, as fellow Islanders Joshua Ritchie and Ty Isherwood quipped: 'Good princess hahaha' and 'Princess, enjoy mate'.

While Sean Stone, MAFS UK star John Shepherd and Made In Chelsea's Tristan Phipps all wished Tom good luck on the trip while laughing at his outfit. Tom and Molly also took to the opportunity to film a funny TikTok while he was in his bridal get-up, which saw the couple lip-syncing to a clip of Jim and Dwight from The Office Tom told Casey he was nervous about what his mate had in store and teased him as a best mate on Instagram with a photo of them dancing in scrubs.

Casey was responsible for organizing the trip and kept all the details a secret from Tom. And speaking about his upcoming stag do in an exclusive chat with the Daily Mail last month, Tom admitted he was nervous about what his pal had in store





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stag Do Wedding Vegas Love Island All Stars Lace Dress Casey O'gorman Molly Smith Jim And Dwight Tiktok Stag Party Ticketess Emotional Support Mocking Comments

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