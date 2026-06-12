Tom Cruise Attends Steven Spielberg Film Screening, Top Gun 3 Confirmed

Tom Cruise was spotted at a Los Angeles screening for director Steven Spielberg's new alien thriller, posting on Instagram about the honor of working with his friend. The actor also spoke at David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures officially confirmed Top Gun 3 is in development with Tom Cruise returning as Maverick.

Tom Cruise attended a special screening of Steven Spielberg 's latest film, originally referred to as 'Disclosure Day', in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. The 63-year-old actor appeared fit and tanned, wearing a dark top, blue jeans, and boots as he took the stage to introduce the alien-themed thriller.

He later shared his experience on Instagram, describing it as a perfect summer night spent watching a Spielberg movie in a packed theater with friends. Cruise expressed deep gratitude toward Spielberg, calling it an honor and a pleasure to have worked with him and to call him a friend.

His post included photos from the event featuring co-stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Fanning, and he congratulated Emily, presumably the director or a key producer, and the entire creative team for a superb film. This sighting follows Cruise's long-standing collaboration history with Spielberg, having worked together on the 2002 sci-fi thriller Minority Report and the 2005 alien invasion blockbuster War of the Worlds.

He has also acted alongside Farrell in Minority Report, with Fanning in War of the Worlds, and with Emily Blunt in the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow





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Tom Cruise Steven Spielberg Top Gun 3 Minority Report War Of The Worlds David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Paramount Pictures

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