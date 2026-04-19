Tom Cruise Set for Record-Breaking £100 Million Paycheck for Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise is reportedly in line to receive Hollywood's biggest-ever salary for Top Gun 3, with an estimated £100 million compensation package for his return as Maverick. The deal includes a substantial upfront salary and a significant profit share, building on the immense success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise is poised to command the largest payday in Hollywood history for his anticipated return in Top Gun 3 . The iconic actor, renowned for his daring stunts and unwavering commitment to the franchise, is reportedly set to earn approximately £100 million for reprising his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

This substantial figure eclipses his previous earnings from Top Gun: Maverick, the immensely successful 2022 sequel which saw him net an impressive £75 million thanks to a lucrative deal tied to the film's phenomenal box office performance. For Top Gun 3, scheduled for a summer 2028 release, Cruise will not only step back into the cockpit but also continue his integral role as a producer. His financial package is understood to include an £18 million upfront salary, along with an estimated 8 percent share of the film's profits. Should Top Gun 3 replicate the commercial triumph of its predecessor, which grossed over £1.1 billion worldwide, Cruise stands to earn upwards of £75 million in profit alone, bringing his total compensation close to the £100 million mark. The confirmation of Top Gun 3 came from Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein at the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas, signaling a significant commitment from the studio to the beloved franchise. Behind the scenes, the creative engine is already in motion, with veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise himself, and Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger actively engaged in developing the script. A high-ranking executive at Paramount described Top Gun: Maverick as a pivotal moment, not only for Cruise's career but also for revitalizing cinema attendance in the post-Covid era. The executive emphasized that Cruise's involvement is indispensable to the Top Gun identity, making his substantial salary a foregone conclusion. The generous profit-sharing agreement is attributed to David Ellison, the owner of Paramount, whose company Skydance produced Maverick and holds a strong belief in Cruise's immense value, confidently predicting that Top Gun 3 will surpass a billion dollars at the global box office. The previous installment, directed by Joseph Kosinski, featured Miles Teller and Glen Powell as emerging pilots under Cruise's tutelage, and the studio is clearly eager to capitalize on this established dynamic. Ellison has publicly declared Top Gun 3 a paramount priority for Paramount, asserting his intention to continue collaborating with Cruise on future projects as long as the star wishes to pursue compelling storytelling, marking a decade-long partnership that has yielded ten films. This commitment underscores the enduring appeal of both the actor and the franchise





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