Tom Cruise Spots with David and Victoria Beckham at World Cup Match in LA

At the World Cup match in Los Angeles, Tom Cruise joined his longtime friends David and Victoria Beckham in the VIP section. The outing came hours after Cruise introduced Beckham at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, praising his impact on soccer. The trio's nearly 20-year friendship was evident as they mingled and watched the game together.

Tom Cruise , the 63-year-old actor, was seen enjoying the World Cup match in Los Angeles alongside his close friends David Beckham and Victoria Beckham . The gathering took place at SoFi Stadium's VIP section on Friday, where the trio watched the United States take on Paraguay.

This outing followed an earlier event where Cruise introduced Beckham at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. The friendship between Cruise and Beckham, spanning nearly two decades since 2007, was on full display as they mingled with fans and each other. Cruise, styled in dark brown trousers, a plain shirt, a brown blazer, and fashionable shades, presented a sharp appearance. Victoria Beckham wore a chic dark gray vest with matching trousers, her hair in light waves.

At one point, Cruise was seen holding hands briefly with Victoria as he welcomed her into the VIP area. Earlier, during the Walk of Fame event, Cruise delivered a speech honoring Beckham's career, highlighting his iconic 1996 halfway-line goal and noting how Beckham has inspired generations worldwide to engage with soccer





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Cruise David Beckham Victoria Beckham World Cup Sofi Stadium Hollywood Walk Of Fame Friendship Celebrity Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Alongside Tom Cruise and FamilyDavid Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony attended by Tom Cruise, Victoria Beckham, and other celebrities. The honor recognizes his contributions to sports and entertainment, coinciding with the US hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

David Beckham supported by Victoria Beckham for Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonyDavid Beckham was joined by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham as the footballing legend received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Read more »

Tom Cruise Attends Steven Spielberg Film Screening, Top Gun 3 ConfirmedTom Cruise was spotted at a Los Angeles screening for director Steven Spielberg's new alien thriller, posting on Instagram about the honor of working with his friend. The actor also spoke at David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures officially confirmed Top Gun 3 is in development with Tom Cruise returning as Maverick.

Read more »

David Beckham reveals secret to 27-year marriage with Victoria BeckhamHe also admitted he'd love to see a Spice Girls reunion

Read more »