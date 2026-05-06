Tom Daley Celebrates Ninth Wedding Anniversary With Dustin Lance Black Through Intimate New Photos

Olympic diver Tom Daley shares candid and previously unseen wedding images to mark nine years of marriage to husband Dustin Lance Black, reflecting on their journey and family life.

Olympic legend Tom Daley has taken to social media to commemorate a significant milestone in his personal life, celebrating nine years of marriage to his husband, the esteemed American screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black .

To mark the occasion, the 31-year-old diver shared a series of candid and previously unseen photographs from their wedding day, offering fans a rare glimpse into the intimate moments of their union. One particularly touching image captures the happy couple strolling through a meticulously manicured garden, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The serenity of the scene is matched by the warmth of Tom's caption, where he simply noted that it was their nine year wedding anniversary, accompanied by a heart symbol. In a departure from the traditional romantic imagery, Tom also shared a more humorous and lighthearted photograph.

This second image features both Tom and Dustin, now 51, standing side by side in their formal wedding suits while at the urinals, showcasing the couple's playful dynamic and their ability to find joy in the most mundane moments of their special day. The couple's nuptials took place in 2017 at the luxurious Bovey Castle Hotel, situated within the breathtaking landscapes of Dartmoor National Park in Devon.

The choice of venue was particularly meaningful for Tom, as the hotel is located approximately 30 miles from his home city of Plymouth, allowing him to celebrate his union in a region that holds deep personal significance. The wedding served as a culmination of four years of courtship, marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership between the athlete and the filmmaker.

Their relationship has since evolved into a powerhouse of mutual support and creativity, as they navigate the complexities of fame and professional success together. The celebration at Bovey Castle was not just a union of two people but a merging of two worlds, blending the sporting prestige of the United Kingdom with the cinematic brilliance of the United States.

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, Tom has previously described their connection as a true case of love at first sight. Their meeting occurred at a mutual friend's dinner party, sparking an immediate and intense attraction that moved with remarkable speed. Tom recalled that on the very first night they met, he introduced Dustin to his friends, announcing that Dustin was his boyfriend.

The momentum continued into the following evening with their first official date, and by the third night, Dustin had officially asked Tom to be his partner. The whirlwind romance reached another peak shortly thereafter when, following a few lychee martinis, Dustin confessed his love for Tom. This rapid progression laid the foundation for a relationship built on passion and an intuitive understanding of one another, proving that sometimes the most enduring connections are those that ignite instantaneously.

Despite a seventeen-year age gap, the couple has remained steadfast in their commitment, with Tom often noting that the difference in their ages feels less significant as time passes. In interviews, Tom has humorously suggested that he is often the more mature individual in the relationship, claiming that he is the one who typically runs the show within their household. Beyond the playful banter, Tom emphasizes that they are both big dreamers who align perfectly in their goals and aspirations.

He believes that the secret to their enduring happiness lies in their unwavering support for one another, ensuring that neither partner feels limited in their pursuits. This synergy has allowed both men to excel in their respective fields while maintaining a healthy and nurturing domestic life.

In addition to their professional achievements, Tom and Dustin are devoted parents to two sons, Robert Ray, aged seven, and Phoenix Rose, aged three, both of whom were born via surrogate. Their transition into parenthood has added a new dimension to their relationship, grounding them in the joys and challenges of raising a family. Recently, the couple made the significant decision to relocate permanently from England to Los Angeles, seeking new opportunities and a different pace of life.

This move coincides with a major turning point in Tom's career; after a stellar professional diving career that culminated in a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the athlete has officially retired from the sport. While he steps away from the diving board, Tom continues to find fulfillment in his passions, including his well-known love for crocheting, as he embarks on this new chapter of life in California with his husband and children





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