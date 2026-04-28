Olympic diver Tom Daley's casual attire at a garden party hosted by the UK ambassador in Washington D.C. drew criticism online, despite a friendly conversation with King Charles about their shared hobby of knitting. The event was attended by prominent US politicians and figures.

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley ’s appearance at the King’s garden party in Washington D.C. sparked a debate over his attire. Invited to the event hosted at the UK ambassador’s residence, Daley mingled with a prestigious guest list including prominent politicians like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senator Ted Cruz, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and current Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as cultural figures and Prince of Wales’s friend Guy Pelly.

A surprising inclusion on the list, Daley engaged in conversation with King Charles, discussing their shared interest in knitting, with the King playfully acknowledging Daley’s superior skill. However, the Olympian faced criticism on social media for opting for a more casual look – a suit jacket and open-collared shirt without a tie – deemed inappropriate for a meeting with the Royal Family. Many online commenters expressed disappointment, citing a perceived lack of respect.

This contrasted with Daley’s formal attire worn during his appearance on the reality show *The Celebrity Traitors*, where he sported a pinstripe shirt, tweed blazer, and patterned tie. The King himself expressed surprise at Daley’s presence, inquiring about his attendance, having not seen the athlete in years. Their conversation quickly turned to knitting, with the King admitting he’d attempted the craft as a child but found Daley to be far more proficient.

Daley, passionate about the therapeutic benefits of knitting, hopes to advocate for its inclusion in school curriculums, potentially with the King’s support. He shared that the King acknowledged knitting’s positive impact on mental health. Daley made a day trip from Los Angeles, where he currently resides with his husband Dustin Lance Black and their children, following Black’s recent clearance of an assault allegation.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla engaged with representatives from domestic abuse charities during the event. The royal couple’s visit also included a viewing of a time capsule commemorating America’s upcoming 250th independence anniversary and a visit to the newly installed White House beehive, a point of shared interest given their own history of beekeeping and honey production for charitable causes. The garden party also saw Queen Camilla confessing to feeling jet-lagged after her flight.

The King is scheduled to address Congress, emphasizing the enduring strength of the UK-US alliance. Interestingly, a recent report revealed a distant familial connection between King Charles and former President Donald Trump. The event highlighted both the diplomatic ties and the personal interests of the royal couple during their visit to the United States. The focus on the beehive and the discussion around mental health through knitting demonstrate a modern approach to royal engagements, blending tradition with contemporary concerns.

The controversy surrounding Daley’s attire, however, underscores the continued scrutiny of royal protocol and expectations surrounding appropriate dress code when interacting with the monarchy. The incident has ignited a debate about the balance between personal style and respect for tradition, particularly in the context of public figures and their interactions with the Royal Family





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