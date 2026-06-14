Tom Felton Ends Six‑Year Relationship with Roxanne Danya and Returns to Celebrity Dating App Raya

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has split from his long‑term girlfriend of six years, Roxanne Danya. After unfollowing her on Instagram, Felton was spotted updating his Raya profile with a photo of his dogs, signalling a fresh start in his personal life. The breakup follows years of low‑key relationships and recent public moments with co‑star Daniel Radcliffe.

Tom Felton , universally recognised for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, is reportedly no longer with his long‑term partner Roxanne Danya after a six‑year relationship.

Sources close to the actor say the couple, who first met in Danya's home country of South Africa before she relocated to the United Kingdom in 2022, decided to end their romance earlier this month. The breakup has been confirmed by a series of social‑media actions: Felton has unfollowed Danya on Instagram and, according to British tabloid The Sun, has been spotted updating his profile on the celebrity‑focused dating app Raya.

The new profile picture features Felton's two beloved dogs, a casual yet telling glimpse of his current personal focus. The relationship had largely remained under the radar, with the pair rarely appearing together in public. Their most recent joint appearance was at the 2024 Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, where they were photographed walking hand‑in‑hand through the paddock. Since then, both parties have kept a low profile, and neither has issued an official statement.

Felton's representatives were contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but a response was not obtained at the time of publication. The actor's renewed presence on Raya, a platform traditionally used by high‑profile entertainers to meet like‑minded individuals, suggests he may be open to exploring new romantic possibilities after the breakup.

Felton's personal life has been the subject of media interest for years, dating back to his earlier eight‑year relationship with actress Jade Olivia, who portrayed Astrid, the on‑screen wife of Malfoy in the later Harry Potter films. In 2020, co‑star Emma Watson recounted a youthful crush she once had on Felton, describing a vivid memory from a school‑type tutoring session on set, where a drawing of a skateboard‑riding girl left a lasting impression on her.

Although Watson's confession sparked endless speculation, nothing ever materialised between the two, and Felton has consistently denied any romantic involvement beyond friendship. More recently, Felton reunited with fellow Potter alumnus Daniel Radcliffe at the 14th annual Tony Awards after‑party in New York, sharing an affectionate embrace that delighted fans worldwide. Their brief interaction underscored the enduring camaraderie among the original cast, even as individual members navigate new chapters in their personal and professional lives.

The split marks a turning point for Felton, who has spent much of the past decade balancing acting projects, public appearances, and a carefully curated private life. While the exact reasons for the separation remain undisclosed, insiders suggest the couple's differing career trajectories and the challenges of maintaining a long‑distance partnership played a role.

As Felton turns to Raya, observers will be watching to see whether the actor seeks a fresh start with someone outside the entertainment sphere or perhaps finds a new connection within the close‑knit community of celebrity singles. Regardless of the outcome, the former Malfoy's fans can expect him to continue sharing glimpses of his life-particularly his beloved pets-through his social channels, offering a window into his world beyond the silver screen.

In sum, Tom Felton's six‑year romance with Roxanne Danya has come to an end, prompting the actor to re‑enter the celebrity dating scene via Raya and update his public image with a candid dog photograph. The breakup follows a history of private relationships and occasional media‑fueled speculation, including past links to Jade Olivia and an infamous childhood crush from Emma Watson.

Recent public moments, such as the Silverstone Grand Prix appearance and a warm reunion with Daniel Radcliffe at the Tony Awards, illustrate Felton's continued relevance in pop‑culture circles even as his personal life evolves. Fans and industry watchers alike will be attentive to how this new chapter unfolds, both on the dating app and in any future professional ventures he may pursue





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