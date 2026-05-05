Tom Grennan Faces Backlash Over Alleged Football Fandom Switch

English singer Tom Grennan is under fire for celebrating Coventry City's promotion despite previously supporting Manchester United and Luton Town. Fans question his loyalty as he claims a newfound allegiance to Coventry, citing family ties and emotional connections. The debate highlights the scrutiny public figures face when their sports affiliations appear inconsistent.

Tom Grennan has faced criticism for allegedly switching football allegiances after celebrating Coventry City 's promotion to the Premier League. The singer, who performed at the club's victory parade, claimed his connection to Coventry stems from his grandmother being from the city and his first match at the Ricoh Arena in 2016.

He described the club as his own, citing the community spirit and emotional bond he felt during his initial visit. However, fans were quick to highlight his past affiliations with Manchester United and Luton Town, raising questions about his loyalty. In 2018, Grennan openly supported Manchester United, mentioning his family's influence and admiration for players like Paul Scholes. He also acknowledged Luton Town as his second team, having played for them as a youth before pursuing music.

Critics argue that his sudden enthusiasm for Coventry appears opportunistic, especially given his previous declarations of support for other clubs. Some fans mocked his shifting allegiances, suggesting he might revert to supporting Manchester United if they improve their performance. Grennan's career has flourished in music, with hits like 'Found What I’ve Been Looking For' gaining popularity, but his football fandom remains a topic of debate.

The controversy underscores the passion fans have for their clubs and the scrutiny public figures face when their loyalties seem inconsistent





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