Tom Hanks and Tim Allen's Hilarious Reunion Highlights Toy Story 5 Premiere as Woody's Aging Sparks Fan Frenzy

At the UK premiere of Toy Story 5, stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen shared a joyful reunion, while fans reacted strongly to Woody's new bald spot and the film's focus on battling screen addiction.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen brought their signature humor to the UK premiere of Toy Story 5 in London 's Leicester Square, sharing a laugh-filled reunion on the red carpet alongside castmates like Joan Cusack .

The event celebrated the upcoming release of the fifth installment in the beloved franchise, set to hit theaters on June 19. Fans quickly noticed Woody's new look-a bald patch-in the trailer, sparking waves of jokes and heartfelt reactions online about the toy's realistic aging. The film's plot tackles modern challenges, focusing on how older toys strive to guide Bonnie away from excessive screen time and toward genuine social connections.

This theme resonated deeply with audiences, many praising Pixar for addressing the impact of electronics on childhood. Social media erupted with memes comparing Woody's hairline to that of millennial parents, while others lamented Bonnie remaining in kindergarten despite the passage of time. The premiere also featured a star-studded guest list, including presenters Jordan North and Sian Welby, and fashion standout moments from attendees like Charlotte Crosby and Gaby Roslin.

Beyond the spectacle, Toy Story 5 appears poised to blend humor and heartfelt commentary, continuing the franchise's legacy of storytelling that appeals to both children and adults





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Toy Story 5 Tom Hanks Tim Allen Woody Premiere Aging Bald Spot Screen Time Bonnie Pixar Franchise Red Carpet Joan Cusack London June 19 Release Fan Reactions Technology Electronics Modern Parenting Sequel

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