Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at Stagecoach, Supporting Son Chet Hanks’ Performance

Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach music festival, supporting his son Chet Hanks as he performed with his band, Something Out West. The heartwarming moment was captured by a fan on TikTok, showing the Oscar-winning actor swaying to the music while Chet and his bandmates performed their hit You Better Run. The performance highlighted the Hanks-Wilson family’s shared passion for music and their close-knit bond.

Tom Hanks , the iconic Oscar-winning actor, made a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach music festival on Saturday, supporting his son Chet Hanks as he performed with his band, Something Out West.

A fan captured the heartwarming moment on TikTok, expressing sheer excitement upon realizing the legendary actor was standing right next to her. The clip, which quickly went viral, showed Hanks swaying to the music, dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble—a grey fedora, light grey jacket, jeans, and sunglasses—while his son and bandmates belted out their country-rock hit You Better Run, released in March 2025.

The song is part of the band’s debut EP, Leaving Hollywood, which dropped in June 2025. Chet Hanks, 35, has been making waves in both the music and acting industries, much like his famous parents. During the performance, he showcased his musical talents alongside bandmate Drew Arthur, who accompanied him on guitar.

Chet, known for his roles in films like Running Point, embraced his rockstar persona, sporting a dark grey Harley Davidson T-shirt with cutoff sleeves, revealing his heavily tattooed arms, and a black LA baseball cap. His mother, Rita Wilson, 69, a singer-songwriter in her own right, was also in attendance, proudly supporting her son.

Wilson, who has been releasing music since 2012, shared a group photo on Something Out West’s Instagram, posing with her granddaughter Michaiah, Chet’s 10-year-old daughter from his previous relationship with Tiffany Miles. The proud mom commented on the post, gushing about her son’s fantastic performance. The Hanks-Wilson family has always been close-knit, with Tom and Rita celebrating over three decades of marriage since their 1988 wedding.

The couple shares two sons, Chet and Truman, 30, while Tom also has two older children, Colin, 48, and Elizabeth, 43, from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes. The family’s bond was further highlighted when Chet’s music video for You Better Run featured a cameo from his father, who reprised his iconic role as Forrest Gump. The video, which has garnered significant attention, blends nostalgia with modern country-rock, showcasing the creative synergy between father and son.

Meanwhile, Rita Wilson’s presence at the festival underscored the family’s shared passion for music, with the actress and singer often collaborating with her son on various projects. The Stagecoach performance was yet another testament to the Hanks-Wilson legacy, proving that talent and artistry run deep in the family





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