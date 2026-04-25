Tom Hardy Announces Extended Career Break Amid Health Concerns and Family Commitments

Beloved actor Tom Hardy is set to take a sabbatical lasting potentially several years, citing physical strain from demanding roles and a desire to spend more time with his family. This news comes after the completion of filming for the second season of his hit series, MobLand.

News has emerged indicating that Tom Hardy , the acclaimed actor known for his intense and physically demanding roles, is planning an extended career break . This decision follows the completion of filming for the second series of his popular crime drama, 'MobLand,' and could potentially last for several years.

While officially attributed to a need for rest, sources suggest the break is also linked to the physical toll his roles have taken on his body. Hardy, 48, has openly discussed the accumulating injuries from action films like 'Inception,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and the 'Venom' franchise, as well as his involvement in 'Peaky Blinders,' detailing knee surgeries, herniated discs, and sciatica. He has expressed concerns about his physical condition deteriorating further.

Beyond the physical demands, speculation points to a desire for increased family time. Married to actress Charlotte Riley, with whom he has two young children, and also a father to a 17-year-old son from a previous relationship, Hardy's demanding career has likely limited his time with loved ones. Recent photographs of the couple enjoying a rare beach vacation in Barbados following the 'MobLand' shoot fuel this narrative.

The second series of 'MobLand,' featuring a star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is highly anticipated, but may now represent one of the last projects fans see from Hardy for an extended period. The show's success on Paramount+ adds to the significance of his potential absence. In other celebrity news, Gemma Arterton attended the launch of her ITV drama 'Secret Service' shortly after giving birth to her second child, though she inadvertently left her wedding ring at home.

Comedian Alan Carr is documenting the renovation of his newly acquired 17-bedroom castle in Scotland for Disney+, but ownership details remain unchanged. Lady Alice Manners has sought eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy to address trauma stemming from her parents' divorce and life at Belvoir Castle. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has openly discussed using Spanx to enhance her figure, while also criticizing celebrities who falsely attribute their youthful appearance to solely natural methods.

Finally, Pippa Middleton and her husband are preparing for a potentially lengthy public inquiry regarding a dispute with ramblers over access to their Berkshire estate, assembling a substantial number of witnesses





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