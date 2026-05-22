Tom Hardy's 'firing' from MobLand: Clash with producers and health issues

Tom Hardy has been 'fired from hit Paramount+ series MobLand', insiders claim. The 48-year-old actor, who plays the role of fixer Harry Da Souza, is reportedly not returning for the upcoming third season following a series of clashes with producers on set. The gritty series follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce and Helen as they battle a rival syndicate threatening their empire.

Tom Hardy has been 'fired from hit Paramount+ series MobLand', insiders claim. The 48-year-old actor, who plays the role of fixer Harry Da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is reportedly not returning for the upcoming third season following a series of clashes with producers on set.

The gritty series follows powerful London crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, played by Pierce and Helen as they battle a rival syndicate threatening their empire. Puck News reported Paramount and Tom declined to comment when approached. Daily Mail has contacted Tom's representatives for comment





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Tom Hardy Mobland Paramount+ Series Fired Clashes With Producers Health Issues Series Two Season Three Charlize Theron Mad Max: Fury Road Intense Shouting Matches F***Ing C*** Female Producer Protection Aggressive Pressure Partner Occasion Rise To The Occasion

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