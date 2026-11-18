Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya purchase a £9 million five-bedroom London estate for £8.25 million in cash, securing a property over 5,000 sq ft.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially expanded their real estate portfolio by purchasing a lavish five-bedroom property in an exclusive London suburb for £8.25 million. The Hollywood couple completed the cash transaction for the home, which was originally listed for £9 million, effectively securing the estate for £750,000 below its initial asking price.

Property Specifications and Land Registry Details

The couple are now the legal owners of the substantial residence situated on a single acre of land in a leafy area of the British capital. According to Land Registry documents, the home covers more than 5,000 square feet and features four spacious reception rooms alongside four bathrooms. This significant acquisition demonstrates the financial clout of the pair, who were able to execute the deal entirely in cash without financing delays.

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Existing Holdings and Neighbour Reactions

This latest purchase adds to Holland's existing residential footprint, as he already owns a six-bedroom home in Kingston-upon-Thames. He originally acquired that property for £2.5 million in 2018, and it has since undergone extensive renovations. Local residents have reacted with amusement to the high-profile neighbours, with one neighbour recently noting to The Mail on Sunday that their youngest child is excited about Spider-Man living across the street.

Relationship Timeline and On-Screen History

The purchase comes amidst a decade-long relationship that began when the stars met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. During the production, Holland portrayed Peter Parker and Spider-Man while Zendaya played the high school student Mary Jane Watson. Over the past ten years, fans have observed the two characters falling in love on-screen, a narrative that closely mirrored the genuine romantic relationship developing off-screen.

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Recent Marital Status and Public Announcements

The couple's personal milestones have been widely publicized, including their engagement in December 2024. Holland further clarified their marital status in June by confirming to Esquire magazine that they had officially married after months of intense media speculation. This recent legal union likely contributes to their consolidated financial approach to major property investments.

Financial Implications and Market Context

By paying £750,000 under the guide price, Holland and Zendaya secured a prime asset in a highly competitive London market. The decision to purchase the estate outright highlights their preference for liquidity and immediate ownership. This transaction not only solidifies their presence in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets but also marks a significant milestone in their joint life together as a married couple.