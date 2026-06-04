Tom Holland Brands Sobriety 'The Toughest Challenge' After Struggling with Addiction

Tom Holland, the 30-year-old Spider-Man actor, has revealed his struggles with addiction and how he has now started his own premium non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero. He admits to drinking his entire hotel minibar in one night and going to work the next day, and has spoken about the challenges of sobriety.

Tom Holland has branded sobriety 'the toughest challenge' and revealed he would 'drink his entire hotel minibar in one night' at the height of his addiction.

Admitting he 'couldn't put alcohol down' as he detailed his secret struggles with alcohol, he has now started his own premium non-alcoholic beer brand. The Spider-Man actor, 30, told GQ he would go to work the day after his minibar binges and admitted no one knew what was going on.

He said I had my times, but I wasn't necessarily the nightclub-going person as much as I could sit at home in my hotel room and finish a minibar and go to work the next day. So my version of wild was very, I guess, un-Hollywood. I was always pretty sensible. I just drank too much.

But something had to give he said on the Good Hang podcast, with Tom admitting he realised he had a problem. Tom Holland has branded sobriety the toughest challenge and said he would drink his entire hotel minibar in one night at the height of his addiction in interviews with GQ and Amy Poehler. He said It was affecting my professional life. It was affecting my personal life and my health.

So, I decided to pack it in. And I got through that first year, which I think was the toughest challenge that I've ever been on. Back in 2023, Tom said it got to the point where all he could think about was having a drink and it really scared him and he felt enslaved to the drink. After attempting Dry January in 2022, the actor decided to go completely sober.

He said I noticed there were limited options for people like me that were looking for something that would scratch that itch, that would help you go to the bar and be a part of the social experience but not feel like the only person with a lemonade. So he launched his own non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero in 2024. His new range of shandies are 70 per cent lemonade and 30 per cent Bero, Holland's non-alcoholic beer mix.

His wife, Euphoria star Zendaya, 29, has never been a drinker and she has fully supported the star. He said Z has never drank. She's never been a drinker... which means she never found the taste for beer. She's incredibly proud of Bero, it's just there is a missing link of she doesn't enjoy the stuff that I'm trying to sell.

The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy. He also said how his partner is fearless as an actress. He said I think she's the best actor going. I really think she has something special. I couldn't imagine doing what I do without her





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Holland Sobriety Addiction Non-Alcoholic Beer Bero

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Director Who Worked With Val Kilmer Brands Actor The 'Worst' Person He's 'Ever Known'Filmmaker Adam Marcus dismissed the adage 'don't speak ill of the dead' as 'bulls**t'.

Read more »

Louise Thompson marks sobriety milestone after making decision 'to survive'The former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram to celebrate reaching the milestone

Read more »

Tom Holland's Comments About Playing Spider-Man After 30 Have Come Back To Haunt HimThe Marvel star celebrated his 30th birthday just days ago.

Read more »

Tom Holland Reveals How Zendaya's Euphoria Character Inspired Him to Speak Up on SetsTom Holland has spoken about how his partner Zendaya's Euphoria character inspired him to speak up on sets when the scenes aren't working. The Spider-Man actor joined Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast this week to discuss his life and career, when talk soon turned to his actress partner and how she's influenced him at work.

Read more »