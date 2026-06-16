Tom Holland Confirms Marriage to Zendaya in Emotional Interview

Tom Holland has finally confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, calling her 'my person' and expressing unprecedented happiness. The confirmation comes after months of speculation and a casual reveal by Zendaya's stylist. Holland spoke about the strength of their bond and their future projects together.

Tom Holland has publicly confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, describing her as the person he has found and stating he is the happiest he has ever been.

The actor, aged 30, spoke to Esquire UK, ending months of speculation about their marital status. When asked about viral AI-generated images depicting a wedding, he clarified that friends and family who might have been confused by those fake images were actually present at the real ceremony, adding, 'That's all you'll get on that.

' This confirmation follows a casual remark by Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, at the 2026 Actor Awards in February, where Roach declared, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it!

' The couple did not address the claim at the time. Zendaya had previously been seen wearing a Jessica McCormack engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, fueling engagement rumors. In the interview, Holland expressed profound appreciation for their partnership, noting the unique pressures of their industry and how their shared experience creates a strong foundation.

He said, 'Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.

' Holland also recalled his first impressions of Zendaya during her audition for Spider-Man: Homecoming, praising her talent and the immediate decision by producer Amy Pascal to cast her. Their romance began after meeting on that film's set, and they maintained a notably private relationship for years. They recently made a rare joint red carpet appearance at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Madrid.

Holland had previously explained to Men's Health that he avoids premieres with Zendaya because 'it's not my moment, it's her moment,' preferring to spotlight her individually. The year ahead will feature many joint appearances, as the pair will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in an upcoming Spider-Man film, and they will also co-star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, scheduled for release in July 2026





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