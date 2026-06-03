Tom Holland Reveals How Zendaya's Euphoria Character Inspired Him to Speak Up on Sets

Tom Holland has spoken about how his partner Zendaya's Euphoria character inspired him to speak up on sets when the scenes aren't working. The Spider-Man actor joined Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast this week to discuss his life and career, when talk soon turned to his actress partner and how she's influenced him at work.

Tom Holland has weighed in on his partner Zendaya 's Euphoria character and revealed how she inspired him to speak up on sets when the scenes aren't working.

The Spider-Man actor joined Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast this week to discuss his life and career, when talk soon turned to his actress partner and how she's influenced him at work. This week, Zendaya's show Euphoria came to an end after seven years and three seasons, with an action-packed finale seeing her character Rue Bennett die from a drug overdose.

As Amy quizzed Tom on what he'd learned from his partner, he touched on her role in the HBO show, remarking how her deeply troubled alter-ego was a far cry from who Zendaya was in real life. He said of Zendaya, whom he's believed to have recently married: 'What I love about watching her work as an actress is she's just fearless. She's just like absolutely ten toes down, like I'm going to give this everything.

When quizzed on what he'd learned from his partner, he touched on her role in the HBO show, remarking how her deeply troubled alter-ego was a far cry from who Zendaya was in real life 'I think when you watch her as Rue in that show, she could not be more different to who she is in real life.

' He then referred to her role in 2026 film The Drama with Robert Pattinson, adding: 'And then if you see her as Emma in the drama, it's just a different performance but with no less intent or passion or drive. 'I think she's the best actor going! I really think she has something special.

' Tom then went on to speak about a moment during the filming of the latest Spider-Man movie, in which he recalled how due to him being in a relationship with Zendaya, he had the gumption to speak up and point out when a particular scene didn't feel quite right. He said: 'We had an amazing moment on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's only because of our relationship that this happened, where we were shooting this scene.

'We'd shot my coverage, we then turned around on Zendaya, we're doing her coverage... and I'd never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with, and I said to her





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