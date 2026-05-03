Tom Kerridge Loses Planning Battle: Ordered to Demolish Security Gates at Riverside Home

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has been ordered to tear down security gates and fencing at his £3 million home in Marlow after losing a planning appeal. The structures were deemed 'unacceptable' on Green Belt land by council planners.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has suffered a defeat in a protracted planning dispute concerning security installations at his £3 million riverside residence, and is now under a strict two-month deadline to dismantle them.

The renowned chef, aged 52, erected substantial black gates and two-metre high fencing around his property in the affluent Marlow, Buckinghamshire, following instances of unwanted visitors. Kerridge asserted that these measures were essential to safeguard his wife, sculptor Beth Cullen-Kerridge, and their 11-year-old son.

However, the construction triggered opposition from local council planners, who determined that planning permission was required for the development and that it clashed with the character of the exclusive, tranquil area. The chef’s appeal against the council’s enforcement notices has been dismissed by an independent planning inspector, upholding the order for demolition. Kerridge must now remove the gates, fencing, and a timber carport within the next two months, as officials deemed them ‘unacceptable’ within the protected Green Belt land.

The controversy began in 2020 when the couple implemented these significant changes to the entrance of their architect-designed home, aiming to enhance their privacy. A subsequent application for retrospective planning permission was withdrawn following objections from nearby residents. The dispute highlights the challenges faced by high-profile individuals seeking to balance security concerns with the preservation of local planning regulations and the aesthetic integrity of sensitive environments.

The case underscores the importance of obtaining necessary permissions before undertaking substantial building work, even on private property. The objections raised by neighbours and local councillors centered on the scale and visual impact of the structures. Kathryn Durrant, a neighbour, expressed regret that the planning request was made retrospectively, stating that prior consultation would have been preferable.

She described the construction as ‘exceptionally large, bulky and out of keeping with the area,’ and noted the use of subpar materials and poor workmanship. She also highlighted the inconvenience caused by the development, with larger vehicles now maneuvering into her driveway. Councillor Mandy Brar echoed these concerns, emphasizing the negative impact on the river frontage and views along the Thames. Council officials characterized the development as ‘inappropriate’ in the Green Belt, lacking ‘very special circumstances’ to justify its harm.

Despite Kerridge and his wife arguing that the gates were necessary due to security threats, including trespassers and intimidating behaviour, the planning inspector acknowledged their concerns but ultimately ruled that they did not outweigh the planning harm. The inspector recognized the couple’s public profile and the evidence of unwelcome attention, but maintained that the structures were detrimental to the Green Belt’s openness and character.

This decision sets a precedent for similar cases, reinforcing the importance of adhering to planning regulations even for those seeking to enhance their personal security





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