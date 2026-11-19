Tom Petherick leaves a 30-year horticulture career to work as a dementia carer, revealing the emotional toll and systemic staff shortages in UK care homes.

The Daily Mail has partnered with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity to launch the Dementia Carers Together appeal. This initiative aims to fund a new support network for millions of people across Britain who are looking after friends and family members with dementia. The campaign highlights the urgent need for better resources and recognition for the unpaid and professional caregivers who form the backbone of elder care.

Transition from Horticulture to Dementia Care

Tom Petherick, a 65-year-old former horticulturalist, shares his experience of entering the sector after a 30-year career at The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall. After the death of his wife, Melanie Eclare, a garden photographer, from leukemia in 2016, Petherick sought a more meaningful path. He decided to pivot his professional life to work directly with humans rather than plants, aiming to focus on others to aid his grieving process.

Also read Tom Hill heroics as Shrewsbury Town youngsters win dramatic FA Youth Cup shoot-out

Petherick's journey began in 2018, driven by a desire to follow in the footsteps of his mother, a tireless social worker. He had previously worked in India during his thirties, a period that instilled in him a deep commitment to social service. This background made his transition to caring for the elderly in the UK a natural, albeit surprising, evolution in his personal and professional narrative.

The Reality of Intimate Care and Isolation

On his first day as a full-time carer in a late-stage dementia care home in the West Country, Petherick faced immediate challenges. He was tasked with waking Jean, a resident in her 80s, and assisting her with hygiene and breakfast. The process required guile and promises of food, as Jean could no longer speak or understand instructions. Petherick found the task emotionally gruelling, realizing he was essentially alone in managing the mental toll of the job.

Advertisement

The care home environment consists of 26 dying people and only eight staff members, including part-time agency workers. This severe understaffing leaves little room for emotional processing or discussion among colleagues. Despite the high pressure, Petherick notes that strong bonds and trust develop naturally among the staff, who must rely on each other to keep residents safe and maintain dignity during intimate care tasks.

Diverse Staff Dynamics in High-Pressure Environments

The staff at the care home represents a diverse mix of nationalities, including Polish, Czech, Indian, African, French, Portuguese, and Filipino workers. Although they have varying levels of English proficiency, they communicate effectively using whatever languages are available. This diversity fosters a supportive community where new employees like Petherick are quickly welcomed as just another pair of hands, essential to the daily operation of the home.

Petherick admits to initial naivety regarding the physical nature of the work. He had assumed he might be assigned to male residents only, but the low staff numbers make such preferences unworkable. Intimate care, including washing and toileting, becomes a normalized part of the routine, performed repeatedly to ensure the safety and comfort of vulnerable residents.

Addressing the UK Care Crisis and Social Stigma

Nearly one million dementia sufferers in the UK are tucked away in homes like the one Petherick describes. These institutions are often viewed as sinkholes for the elderly, a sentiment Petherick understands but seeks to counteract through his work. He notes that carers are rarely male, rarely British, and almost never individuals who pivot to the profession in their fifties, making his story an exception rather than the rule.

Advertisement

The drastic shortage of carers in England remains a critical issue. Care homes are desperate for staff, a fact that attracted Petherick quickly after he began his search in 2018. The Dementia Carers Together appeal seeks to address these systemic gaps by funding support networks, aiming to improve conditions for both professional carers and the millions of unpaid family members providing daily care across Britain.