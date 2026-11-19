Tom Sykes achieves a historic 10-9 victory over world No 2 Luke Humphries at the Grand Slam of Darts, securing a quarter-final spot on his debut.

Tom Sykes secured a dramatic 10-9 victory over world No 2 Luke Humphries during the last 16 round of the Grand Slam of Darts. The win marks a historic milestone for the debutant, propelling him into the quarter-finals on his first appearance at the Wolverhampton event.

Key Details of the 10-9 Victory

The match concluded with a tense final leg decider where Sykes produced a winning 128 checkout while Humphries failed to finish. The 'Castleford Tiger' opened the contest with a strong start, racing to a 4-1 lead before the world No 2 staged a comeback. Humphries fought back aggressively to level the score, forcing the match into a single deciding leg to determine the winner.

Also read Luke Humphries Eliminated by Tom Sykes in Grand Slam of Darts Upset

Tom Sykes finished with a high-scoring leg that Humphries could not match, resulting in a 10-9 scoreline. This performance stands as the biggest win of Sykes darting career to date. The result eliminates Luke Humphries from the tournament while advancing Sykes to face the next opponent in the bracket.

Humphries Injury and Player Perspectives

Tom Sykes revealed that he was unaware of Luke Humphries' physical struggles until after the match concluded. He noted that Humphries had an injury which affected his movement during practice darts earlier in the day. Sykes observed that Humphries was dropping darts and had difficulty bending over to retrieve them during warm-ups.

Advertisement

Despite the physical limitations, Sykes acknowledged that Humphries still played at a high level throughout the contest. He described Humphries as the best player in the world currently, regardless of any health issues. Tom Sykes expressed that he is buzzing with the win over a player he views as the top competitor in the sport.

The 'Castleford Tiger' also commented on the daunting experience of walking into the arena alongside top stars. He mentioned seeing Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and James Wade, which felt intimidating for a newcomer. Sykes stated that he enjoys big stages and values the opportunity to play with these elite athletes on the PDC Pro Tour.

Quarter-Final Matchup and Tournament Impact

Tom Sykes advances to the quarter-finals where he will face Michael van Gerwen. Van Gerwen secured his spot in the next round by defeating James Wade with a score of 10-8. This victory came during the final match of the night session at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Sykes holds a world ranking of 72nd and is in his first year on the PDC Pro Tour. He credited his previous year of hard work for earning his Tour card and reaping rewards now. The debutant has no reason to believe he cannot continue his run at this tournament given his current form.

Advertisement

The Grand Slam of Darts runs from November 14 to November 22 with all matches broadcast live on Sky Sports. The subsequent World Darts Championship is scheduled to take place between December 11 and January 3. Fans can follow the progress of Tom Sykes and other competitors throughout the remainder of the tournament.