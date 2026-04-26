Tomb Raider Production in Chaos as Sophie Turner's Night Out Sparks Crew Fury

Sophie Turner's recent social outing while on medical leave from the Tomb Raider series has caused significant unrest among the production crew, who have been left without work and pay. The incident has raised questions about fairness and commitment to the project.

The production of the highly anticipated Tomb Raider television series has been thrown into turmoil following revelations that lead actress Sophie Turner was seen enjoying a night out at a London bar shortly after taking a leave of absence from filming, citing illness.

This has ignited considerable anger and frustration amongst the crew, many of whom have been left without work and pay for the past month. The situation has been exacerbated by reports that filming was halted entirely due to Turner’s absence, leaving hundreds of behind-the-camera staff in a precarious financial position.

A video obtained by a British tabloid newspaper shows Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, dancing and socializing with friends at Trejo’s Tacos in Notting Hill. This footage surfaced days after filming was suspended at Shinfield Studios in Berkshire, allegedly due to a back injury sustained by the actress.

Crew members, many employed on a day-rate basis, have expressed outrage, feeling that their livelihoods have been put on hold while Turner, estimated to be worth £10 million, continues to receive payment. Sources within the production describe ‘heated conversations’ and a growing sense of ‘mutiny’ as staff struggle to cope with the financial strain of being out of work.

The disparity between Turner’s financial security and the crew’s hardship has fueled resentment, with one individual stating, ‘It is just not fair. There has been mutiny in recent weeks. ’ The timing of the video’s release, coinciding with the production shutdown, has only intensified the backlash. The crew feels that the actress’s actions demonstrate a lack of consideration for their well-being and the impact her absence has had on their ability to earn a living.

The situation has created a tense atmosphere on set, with concerns raised about the long-term viability of the project and Turner’s commitment to future seasons. The Tomb Raider series, penned by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and also starring Sigourney Weaver, represents a significant investment of £100 million. Turner stepped into the iconic role previously held by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, inheriting the mantle of the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.

While on-set sources acknowledge that Turner ‘looks amazing’ in the role, there are growing doubts about her long-term involvement. The recent controversy, coupled with her highly publicized divorce from Joe Jonas in 2023 and her openness about her struggles with mental health, has led to speculation about her commitment to the demanding schedule of a television series. Turner has previously discussed her tendency to isolate herself when experiencing emotional distress, a pattern that may contribute to her absences from work.

Despite unconfirmed reports of her return to set, sources indicate that the damage to morale is already done. The incident has raised questions about the responsibilities of high-profile actors towards the crews who rely on productions for their income and the need for greater transparency and communication during periods of illness or personal leave. The future of the series, and Turner’s role within it, remains uncertain as the production team navigates this challenging situation





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Sophie Turner Tomb Raider Production Crew Filming Halt Controversy

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