Tommy Dorfman Exposes Transphobic Passenger on Flight, Sparks Support and Debate

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman shares screenshots of offensive messages sent by a fellow passenger during a flight, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The incident sparks conversations about transphobia, allyship, and the importance of respect in public spaces.

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman recently took to social media to expose a fellow passenger’s transphobic behavior during a flight. The 33-year-old star of *I Wish You All the Best* shared screenshots of offensive text messages allegedly sent by the man seated next to her.

According to Dorfman, the passenger sent the same derogatory message to multiple contacts, mocking her gender identity and expressing disdain for being seated beside her. One message read, 'I am in the first aisle of First Class. Guess what is sitting next to me? A f***ing transsexual in the midst of going from a man to a woman.

Just my luck. I was hoping for a hot babe!!

' Dorfman, who came out as transgender in 2021, responded with a powerful Instagram post, condemning the man’s audacity and reaffirming her commitment to living authentically. She wrote, 'Objectively, I know I’m not 'passing' and I’m 'bricky' and 'clocky,' but passing hasn’t been the point for me nor should it be for any trans person. We are all allowed to evolve in any way that feels true, and that evolution can expand and contract.

It’s always been about alignment and autonomy for my own comfort, not the comfort of others or the expectations of society.

' Dorfman also highlighted the support she received from two individuals—Samantha and Dave—who challenged the passenger’s transphobia. Samantha responded to the man’s message with, 'Just remember, many people you love are LGBTQ+ and this country sucks for them right now. Be kind!

' while Dave quipped, 'You got one! A brand new one.

' Dorfman praised their responses, writing, 'Wait Samantha, I love you girl' and 'Also Dave (? ) kinda tore w this.

' The actress acknowledged the broader implications of her experience, noting that her choices in self-expression have come at the cost of safety and comfort, particularly in America. She added, 'I am lucky to have the life I have, the ability to fly freely (for now), and even post sh*t like this.

' Dorfman did not disclose the airline or the date of the incident but emphasized that she shared her story 'because I can. ' She described the passenger as 'an alt-right vampire' and praised Samantha for her compassion. This incident follows a previous confrontation Dorfman had with a Delta employee in 2022, who she accused of misgendering her.

Dorfman came out as transgender in a 2021 interview with *Time* magazine, revealing that she had been living privately as a woman for a year prior. Her public advocacy continues to shed light on the challenges faced by transgender individuals in everyday situations





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