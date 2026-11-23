England wing Tommy Freeman is in contention for Saturday's Nations Championship third-place play-off against New Zealand after a thigh issue forced him out of the 37-12 win over the All Blacks. Head coach Steve Borthwick has called up Saracens' 20-year-old Noah Caluori to bolster his back-three options.

England wing Tommy Freeman is in contention for Saturday's Nations Championship play-off meeting with New Zealand. The 25-year-old has been a key part of England's backline this year, starting nine Tests in a row before being rotated out of the side for their comprehensive win over Japan on 14 November.

He was due to return for the 37-12 win over the All Blacks on Saturday, but a thigh issue forced his withdrawal in the hours before kick-off. Harlequins' Cadan Murley was called into the side to replace Freeman and impressed in an emphatic England performance. Head coach Steve Borthwick has bolstered his back-three options, which also include Gloucester's Will Joseph, by calling up Saracens' 20-year-old Noah Caluori.

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Caluori, who finished as joint-top try scorer in last year's Prem alongside Freeman, crossed on his England debut against Fiji in July and was a late replacement in the win over Argentina a week later. He also scored two tries in an England A's win over an Argentine equivalent earlier this month.

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Fly-half Fin Smith, who came off 55 minutes into the win over the All Blacks with cramp, is also in a 37-strong squad who have gathered at England's training base to prepare for Saturday's third-place play-off. England finished a point short of France in the northern hemisphere standings of the new format, missing out on a place in Sunday's Nations Championship final against South Africa.

The result of England and New Zealand's meeting, along with the weekend's other five matches at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium, will contribute to a Ryder Cup-style points race for the inaugural hemisphere shield. The forwards in the squad are: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie George (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), George Martin (Saracens), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints), and Will Stuart (Bath Rugby).

Full England Squad Named for New Zealand Clash

The backs are: Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Noah Calouri (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Harlequins), Will Joseph (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Marchant (Sale Sharks), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Archie McParland (Northampton Saints), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), and Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).