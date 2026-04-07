Tommy Fury Grilled on GMB Over Fight Timing, Set for Hours After Partner Molly-Mae's Due Date

Tommy Fury faces scrutiny on Good Morning Britain regarding his upcoming fight's timing, which clashes with partner Molly-Mae Hague's due date. Concerns arise as Fury's previous absence after their daughter's birth caused hardship for Molly-Mae. Her family expresses worries, with sister Zoe's disapproval of Fury's actions.

Tommy Fury faced questioning on Good Morning Britain about scheduling a fight just hours after his partner, Molly-Mae Hague , is due to give birth to their second child. The boxer, alongside Eddie Hall, discussed their upcoming match at Manchester's AO Arena on June 13th. Fury deflected the question about the timing, focusing instead on his gratitude for the upcoming birth.

Fury and Molly-Mae, who share daughter Bambi, announced they were expecting their second child in February, soon after reuniting. The couple had a brief split in August 2024 but reconciled in May 2025. The fight's timing, scheduled for June 13th, the day after Molly-Mae's due date on June 12th, raised concerns, particularly given Fury's previous absence after Bambi's birth. Charlotte Hawkins inquired about Molly-Mae's feelings regarding the fight's proximity to the birth. Fury responded by expressing his gratitude and stating that family matters are handled privately. Reports indicate Molly-Mae has taken steps to prepare for the birth, with her family reportedly worried about a repeat of the past. Fury's upcoming fight marks his first in over a year, with recovery potentially lasting up to six months. During Bambi's birth in January 2023, Molly-Mae was induced to ensure Fury could be present. However, he subsequently left for a fight, leaving Molly-Mae to navigate the first four weeks of motherhood alone. The Maebe founder previously shared her struggles, describing the experience as 'hell and back.' With history potentially repeating itself, Molly-Mae is reportedly determined to avoid a similar experience this time. Her family, especially her sister Zoe, is concerned about Fury's decision. A source stated that the situation feels like a return to the initial circumstances. Zoe has previously expressed disapproval of Fury. Molly-Mae's family hopes she will have an easier experience than before, and they wish for a conventional relationship. Molly-Mae's representative has declined to comment on the matter





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague Good Morning Britain Boxing Parenting

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly-Mae Hague Prepares for Birth as Tommy Fury Schedules Fight, Raising Family ConcernsMolly-Mae Hague is reportedly taking precautions ahead of her second child's birth due to boyfriend Tommy Fury's fight schedule. Family members are worried about a repeat of the challenges Molly-Mae faced after the birth of their first child, Bambi, when Tommy was absent. The situation has prompted public concerns on the internet.

Read more »

Paris Fury: The Unseen Life Behind the Gypsy KingThis article explores the life of Paris Fury, wife of boxing champion Tyson Fury, detailing their journey from teenage sweethearts to navigating the highs and lows of Fury's career, family life, and mental health struggles. The article follows the Fury's journey from their humble beginnings to their current life, examining their relationship and how they are raising seven children. The article looks into Paris's perspective on Tyson's career and personal challenges, including his battles with mental health and addiction, the recent relocation to the Isle of Man, and the upcoming fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague defended as she shows off transformation in Cheshire homeThe pregnant influencer gave a glimpse at part of the transformation of her and Tommy Fury's Cheshire home.

Read more »

Tommy Fury shuts down Molly-Mae Hague due date question amid boxing match backlashThe boxer was quizzed about the date of his fight and the expected arrival of his second child with Molly-Mae

Read more »

Tommy Fury shuts down speculation over second baby 'It's a family matter'The former Love Island star is expecting his second child with Molly-Mae Hague.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague 'feeling it' as she offers pregnancy update with weeks to go until due dateThe influencer and her boxer beau, Tommy Fury, announced back in February that they are expecting baby number two

Read more »