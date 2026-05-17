Tommy Fury Missed His Niece Venezuela's Wedding to Focus on Training Camp and Upcoming Fight

Molly-Mae Hague traveled with her daughter instead, participating in the wedding festivities and serving as a bridesmaid alongside Venezuela's other little girls. Additionally, the influencer decided to forgo the night of partying as she took off from the Isle of Man.

The reason why Tommy Fury missed his niece Venezuela's wedding on Saturday and didn't travel to be with his fiancéé Molly-Mae Hague and daughter Bambi was revealed.

Venezuela and her husband Noah Price tied the knot at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man on Saturday, with Bambi serving as one of 18 bridesmaids. Mother of the bride Paris heaped praise on Molly-Mae for travelling whilst heavily pregnant to bring Bambi over as a bridesmaid. After the ceremony, Molly and her daughter made a swift exit in a private jet, leaving Tommy Fury behind.

The reason for his absence was to focus on training camp ahead of his upcoming fight with Eddie Hall, scheduled for June 13 at Manchester's AO Arena. It was revealed that the private jet, chartered from Newcastle based Naljets, cost an estimated £15,000 for the day. Venezuela stunned in a lace fishtail wedding gown with a 50ft train and wore black sunglasses and white Crocs as promised





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Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague Venezuela Fury Wedding Bambi Training Camp Fight With Eddie Hall Private Jet Naljets Hall Surprise

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