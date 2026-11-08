Tommy Robinson Arrested in Kilkenny Brawl at Unhinged Promotions Event

Tommy Robinson was detained during violent disorder at an influencer boxing show in Kilkenny, Ireland, involving fighter Mo Deen and multiple arrests for violent conduct.

Tommy Robinson was arrested following a violent altercation at an influencer boxing event in Kilkenny, Ireland, on Saturday, November 8, 2026. The political activist found himself in the center of a chaotic brawl that erupted during the Unhinged Promotions show, leading to multiple detentions by Irish police. The incident involved a fighter launching himself from the ring to attack Robinson, triggering a widespread physical clash among spectators and participants.

Mechanism of the Ring Jump Incident

Footage streamed by online creator Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, captures the precise moment the violence began. The video shows social media personality Mo Deen standing in the ring with his team while an announcer directed the crowd to move away. Deen then climbed through the ropes, leaped from the raised ring into the crowd, and appeared to land directly on Robinson, who was standing ringside wearing a grey Stone Island jacket. The impact knocked Robinson backward, initiating a violent disorder that spread rapidly through the venue.

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Police Arrests and Legal Charges Filed

Garda officers responded to numerous incidents on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny around 9 pm on Saturday, November 8, 2026. Authorities confirmed that one male in his 30s was assaulted and transported to St Luke's Hospital for medical treatment. Two individuals were arrested for their roles in the disorder: a man in his 20s was detained under Section 4 at a Garda station in the South East, and a second male, an adult in his teens, was charged with violent disorder. The teenager is scheduled to appear in court, with no specific date set for the sitting at the time of the arrest.

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Competing Narratives and Social Media Claims

Nick Lowles posted on X on November 8, 2026, disputing the narrative that Robinson was solely a victim, suggesting he may have been kicked by Mo Deen earlier in the confrontation. Video evidence from the event organizer shows Robinson entering the ring later, appearing to throw a book toward Deen, which coincided with further violent clashes. Chairs were thrown and metal barriers overturned as shouting and chaos engulfed the area, with other individuals seen lashing out toward both men. The influencer boxing event, branded Unhinged 003, featured Deen competing against fellow social media personality MrTikTokUK.

Organizer Background and Ongoing Investigations

Unhinged Promotions is a fight promotion co-founded by Harrison Sullivan and fellow manosphere influencer Ed Matthews, designed to showcase online creators fighting in the ring. Sullivan, who was featured in broadcaster Louis Theroux's documentary Inside The Manosphere, was among those present during the altercation. A Garda spokesperson stated that investigations are ongoing regarding the violent disorder. The event has drawn significant online attention, with multiple videos circulating on social media platforms documenting the physical confrontation and its immediate aftermath in Kilkenny.