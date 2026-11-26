Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson faces new charges for refusing to hand over his phone PIN upon returning from Russia, adding to his pending harassment sentencing.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, has been formally charged by the Metropolitan Police for refusing to surrender his phone passcode to investigators upon his return to the United Kingdom. The forty-three-year-old former English Defence League leader was detained at London Heathrow Airport on June 13 after arriving from a trip to Russia via Turkey. Authorities allege that he willfully failed to comply with the legal duty imposed under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. This new legal development occurs while Robinson is awaiting sentencing for separate convictions related to the harassment of journalists.

Detention Details And Legal Charges

Robinson was stopped and searched at Heathrow Airport under specific provisions of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. Police stated that he returned to the UK from Russia, transiting through Turkey, before being detained at the London terminal. The charge specifies that he committed willful failure to comply with the statutory duty to provide access to digital devices. The prosecution asserts that his refusal to disclose the PIN constitutes a direct violation of the counter-terrorism legislation designed to prevent the use of digital communications for extremist purposes.

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He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on December 14 to answer to the new charges. This court date marks a significant escalation in his ongoing legal troubles, adding a potential new conviction to his record. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the arrest was made following his arrival, and the charges were processed through the standard judicial channels. The case highlights the strict enforcement of digital access laws for individuals suspected of involvement in activities that threaten national security or public order.

Defense Claims Of State Persecution

Following his arrest at Heathrow, Robinson took to the social media platform X to deny the allegations and criticize the legal process. He stated that he refused to provide the PIN because the device contained private messages from survivors of grooming gangs. In his public statements, he characterized the charges as pure state persecution, arguing that the legal action was politically motivated rather than based on genuine criminal conduct.

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Robinson, who is from Bedfordshire, has long maintained that he is the target of unjust legal campaigns by authorities. He argued that the seizure of his phone and the demand for access were attempts to silence his reporting on sensitive social issues. The Metropolitan Police have not publicly commented on the specific contents of his defense claims, maintaining that the charges are based on the failure to comply with a legal obligation. The dispute over digital privacy versus counter-terrorism powers remains a contentious legal issue in the United Kingdom.

Pending Sentencing For Harassment Convictions

These new charges come shortly after Robinson was convicted at Southwark Crown Court of harassing two Daily Mail journalists. The court found him guilty of causing fear of violence against Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber between August 5 and August 7, 2024. Jurors heard evidence that Robinson used bully-boy, intimidatory tactics to threaten the reporters, who described feeling a genuine fear for their safety. The convictions were reached after a trial that examined his use of social media and direct communications to target the journalists and their families.

Prosecutors detailed how Robinson sent photographers to the journalists' homes and shared images of their residences with millions of followers on social media. He sent a message to Dirnhuber stating he would knock on his door, and later commented Got ya after a photo was posted. He also called Young to tell him he was coming to get him. Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service, stated that the evidence showed Robinson targeted the victims directly and indirectly, crossing the line into criminality. He emphasized that journalists must be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence.

Robinson denied the charges, claiming the journalists knew he was not coming to beat them up. However, the jury did not accept this defense, resulting in the guilty verdicts. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison when he is sentenced for these offenses. The sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court is scheduled for December 16, just two days after his upcoming appearance in Westminster Magistrates Court. This tight timeline means Robinson will face significant legal proceedings in quick succession.

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Appeal Bid And Future Legal Proceedings

In a further complication to his legal situation, Robinson has filed an application to challenge his harassment convictions at the Court of Appeal. Court staff confirmed that the bid was submitted recently, seeking to overturn the guilty verdicts reached at Southwark Crown Court. The appellate court must now review the application to determine whether the appeal will be granted permission to proceed.

No decision has yet been made on whether the appeal will be allowed to go ahead. If the appeal is rejected, Robinson will proceed to sentencing for the harassment convictions on December 16. If granted, the sentencing may be delayed pending the outcome of the appeal hearing. Meanwhile, the separate charge for failing to provide the phone PIN remains active, with the Westminster Magistrates Court set to hear the case on December 14. The convergence of these legal matters places Robinson under intense judicial scrutiny in the coming weeks.