Jenna Lennon, the ex-wife of Tommy Robinson, has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting she failed to provide records about a company facing a £300,000 tax bill. She must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £16,000 in prosecution costs.

Jenna Lennon, the ex-wife of far-right activist Tommy Robinson, has avoided prison after failing to provide records for her company Hope & Pride Ltd, which faces a £300,000 tax bill.

Lennon, 41, admitted to misconduct in the course of a winding up by failing to deliver up books and records to a liquidator. She appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, wearing a black polo neck and black trousers. The court heard that Lennon pleaded guilty in September to one offence of misconduct in the course of winding up, contrary to the Insolvency Act 1986.

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Jenna Lennon Avoids Jail With Suspended Sentence

She had initially faced three counts of failing to comply with company record-keeping rules, but pleaded not guilty to those and was later acquitted of two charges after the prosecution offered no evidence. She was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £16,000 in prosecution costs by May 28. HMRC has said her company Hope & Pride Ltd owes £300,000 in corporation tax.

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The company had gone into creditors voluntary liquidation, meaning Lennon had started to close it down. The lack of information around a £396,630 loan owed to her company meant liquidators were unable to verify the explanations and figures around it, despite multiple requests by letters and emails. Lennon had claimed she was too dependent on an accountant and was disorganised with public records, her solicitor advocate David Rosen told the court.

Judge Highlights Importance Of Company Record Keeping

Judge Tony Baumgartner told her: The obligation of an officer of a company to deliver up all the books or papers in his custody or under his control belonging to the company is an important one. A liquidator must be able to obtain the companys books or records in order to properly discharge the function imposed upon the liquidator by law.

The judge added: The liquidators say that, in the absence of the records which had not been delivered up during the relevant period, they were unable to verify those explanations and figures, including the value and liability of the £396,630 figure. I am not asked to sentence you on the basis that you engaged in fraudulent trading, that you misappropriated company money, or that you personally benefited by any particular amount - I make no such findings.

Records Provided After £300,000 Tax Bill Identified

Bank statements and reconstituted accounts, as well as explanations, were subsequently provided to the liquidators by Raffingers LLP at Lennons instruction, the judge said. It was previously reported that £1.1 million of transactions involving the company could not be accounted for at the time of liquidation. Prosecutor Andrew Evans, on behalf of the Insolvency Service, offered no evidence on two charges relating to the case as a result of Lennons guilty plea.

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She was acquitted of failing to cause a company to keep adequate accounting records between September 18, 2020 and September 19, 2023 as well as failing to preserve company accounting records between September 18, 2020 and September 19, 2023. Lennon is the ex-wife of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Robinson is awaiting sentencing in a separate case after being found guilty of harassing journalists with fear of violence.