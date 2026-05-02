Tommy Robinson Secretly Invited to Debate Islam at Oxford Union

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been secretly booked to debate the motion 'This House believes the West is right to be suspicious of Islam' at the Oxford Union. The invitation was kept under wraps due to fears of student backlash. The debate is scheduled for May 28th.

Tommy Robinson , the controversial far-right activist, has been secretly invited to participate in a debate at the prestigious Oxford Union , focusing on the complex and often contentious topic of Islam .

Sources within the 200-year-old debating society confirm that Robinson has accepted the invitation to argue the motion: ‘This House believes the West is right to be suspicious of Islam. ’ The debate is scheduled for May 28th, but Robinson’s involvement has been deliberately kept confidential until the day of the event, a decision driven by concerns about potential backlash and protests from students and other groups.

This isn’t Robinson’s first encounter with the Oxford Union; he previously delivered a solo address in 2014. However, this marks his debut in a formal, structured debate setting within the Union’s walls. His previous invitation in 2013 was rescinded due to anticipated high security costs associated with his presence, highlighting the sensitivities surrounding his public appearances.

The Oxford Union, renowned for its commitment to free speech, has a long and storied history of hosting figures who provoke strong opinions and challenge conventional thinking. Past speakers have included individuals like OJ Simpson and Nick Griffin, the former leader of the British National Party. The debate’s official program frames the discussion as an attempt to confront an ‘uncomfortable question’ surrounding a ‘deeply contested and polarising issue.

’ It delves into the core of Western anxieties regarding Islam, questioning whether these suspicions stem from prejudice and the need for scapegoats, or if they are rooted in genuine ideological clashes between Islamic beliefs and the foundational values of liberal democracy. The program explicitly acknowledges the heightened racial and religious tensions prevalent in many Western nations, emphasizing the urgency and necessity of addressing this issue directly and openly.

The timing of the debate is particularly noteworthy, occurring less than two weeks after Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally planned for May 16th in London. This rally follows a similar event he organized last September, which attracted a substantial crowd exceeding 100,000 people and resulted in multiple arrests, as reported by the Metropolitan Police.

The Oxford Union’s decision to invite Robinson is likely to ignite further debate about the boundaries of free speech and the responsibility of academic institutions when hosting controversial figures. The Union maintains that it only extends invitations to speakers who are willing to engage in rigorous debate and be challenged on their views.

A spokesperson for the Oxford Union explained that the committee diligently curates a program of debates and speaker meetings to provide members with opportunities to critically engage with a diverse range of perspectives. They also noted that the ongoing events in the Middle East and the observance of Eid Al Adha are important considerations in finalizing the speaker lineup.

The spokesperson further clarified that delaying the public announcement of speakers for events with high external interest is a standard procedure aimed at mitigating potential security risks, following routine consultations with stakeholders, including law enforcement. This approach, they insist, is not a deviation from established practice. The debate promises to be a highly charged event, bringing together differing viewpoints on a topic that continues to shape global discourse and political landscapes.

The Union’s commitment to open dialogue, even with figures like Tommy Robinson, underscores its dedication to fostering intellectual exploration and critical thinking among its members and the wider public





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