Tommy Zeigler, Florida's longest-serving death row inmate, has died at 81 after spending 50 years maintaining his innocence in the 1975 triple murder case.

Tommy Zeigler, the individual who held the distinction of being the longest-serving death row inmate in Florida history, passed away at the age of 81. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that Zeigler died on a Wednesday following a prolonged period of declining health. His death concludes a half-century legal saga that began with the 1975 Christmas Eve killings at his family's furniture store.

Background of the 1975 Triple Murder Case

Zeigler was originally tried for the murders of his wife Eunice, her parents Perry and Virginia Edwards, and an employee named Charlie Mays. The incident occurred on December 24, 1975, at the Zeigler furniture store. Prosecutors alleged that Zeigler, who was reportedly in significant debt, staged the murders to collect a $500,000 life insurance payout on his wife's policy. He was ultimately convicted for two of the killings: the murder of his wife and the murder of Charlie Mays.

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The legal proceedings resulted in a death sentence for Zeigler in 1976, along with a separate sentence of imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The state maintained that Zeigler was responsible for the deaths, dismissing his claims of self-defense and claiming he had fabricated the narrative of a home invasion to escape capital punishment for his actions.

Zeigler's Consistent Denial and Legal Strategy

From the moment of his arrest, Tommy Zeigler steadfastly declared his innocence, arguing that he was the victim of a burglary gone wrong rather than the perpetrator. He maintained that he and Mays were attacked by two burglars, and that he had engaged in a physical struggle to defend himself. Zeigler claimed he fought off the intruders, resulting in him being shot during the altercation.

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Prosecutors countered this narrative by asserting that Zeigler had intentionally shot himself to create the appearance of a struggle. They argued that it was implausible for him to have beaten and shot Perry Edwards, as well as Eunice and Virginia Edwards, at close range without transferring any of their blood onto his own body. This scientific argument was a central pillar of the state's case against him throughout the decades.

Bianca Jagger and the Fight for a New Trial

Over the years, the case attracted the attention of civil rights activists, most notably Bianca Jagger. In a 2004 op-ed, Jagger argued that the judicial system had failed Zeigler due to racial dynamics surrounding a previous business dispute. She claimed that corrupt white men had attempted to shut down the business of a Black man named Andrew James, and that Zeigler, who is white, was targeted for defending James.

Jagger contended that if new information available at the time had been presented during the original trial, Zeigler would never have been prosecuted. She highlighted an affidavit from one of the original jurors who stated she would have voted not guilty if the new DNA evidence had been available. Jagger argued that there should be no doubt about the need for a retrial based on these exculpatory factors.

Forensic Evidence and Judicial Rebuttals

In 2001, Zeigler provided DNA testing from clothing worn on the night of the murders, which showed no blood from the victims. Later, a circuit court judge permitted additional DNA testing, which revealed only small spots of blood belonging to his father-in-law and Charlie Mays. This evidence was pivotal in the ongoing appeals process but did not immediately result in a new trial.

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The Florida Supreme Court previously ruled that granting a new trial would require them to disregard the testimony of three witnesses from the original trial. Assistant Attorney General Joshua Schow later wrote that Zeigler's postconviction efforts had failed to undermine the witness testimony that secured his conviction. Schow stated that the more Zeigler's arguments were tested, the less convincing they became, emphasizing that the evidence confirmed his guilt at least regarding the murder of Mays.

Later Years and Posthumous Legal Battles

In his later years, Tommy Zeigler faced significant health challenges, including pulmonary disease, COVID, and the need for a wheelchair and oxygen tank. His attorney, Terry Hadley, noted that Zeigler had been hospitalized just weeks before his death following a prison fight that involved pepper spray, which caused breathing difficulties. Hadley expressed mixed feelings about Zeigler's death, stating relief that former Governor Ron DeSantis and the state could no longer execute him.

Zeigler's case had gained notoriety beyond the courtroom, including a documented friendship with serial killer Ted Bundy, with whom he played chess. Following his death, his attorney David Michaeli announced plans to continue his appeals, believing this was what Zeigler would have wanted. His cousin, Connie Crawford, who is 84 years old, shared an email written by Zeigler shortly before his death, in which he expressed faith that the system would eventually correct itself and reveal the truth.