Tomoli Gelato Café in Leeds: A Fusion of Yorkshire and Italian Flavors

Discover the Tomoli Gelato café in Leeds, a delightful fusion of Yorkshire and Italian gelato flavors. Experience a full café and dining area with savory food options and various alternatives. Don't miss out on trying the Cookies & Cream and Hazelnut flavors.

The owners of the Tomoli Gelato business have trained at the Gelato University in Bologna. They have created a unique blend of Yorkshire and Italian flavors and call it ' Tomoli Gelato ', inspired by their children's names.

The café offers not only gelato but also a full menu of savory food and various alternative sweet treats. On my visit, I was pleasantly surprised to find it filled with customers despite the heavy rain. The dining area was spacious with seating areas, and the atmosphere was light and airy. Although you can refill your own tubs, it was recommended to dine in or purchase their rather expensive takeaway tubs.

The cookies and cream and hazelnut flavors received high praise. Overall, the experience was enjoyable with a variety of options





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Tomoli Gelato Gelato Trend Leeds Food Italian And Yorkshire Gelato Fusion Cookies & Cream Flavor Hazelnut Flavor

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