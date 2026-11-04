Tonga Defeat Samoa in World Cup Thriller to Set Up Semifinals Against New Zealand

Tonga beat Samoa 20-18 in a historic Rugby League World Cup group match, knocking out England and setting up a semifinal clash with New Zealand while Samoa faces Australia.

Tonga secured a dramatic 20-18 victory over Samoa in their final group stage match at the Rugby League World Cup, a result that simultaneously eliminates England from the tournament and sets the stage for two high-stakes semifinal encounters. The electrifying contest, described by observers as a sight to behold with fans out in force and the atmosphere dialed up to unprecedented levels, confirmed the arrival of two major disruptors in the sport. These nations have evolved from underdogs into genuine contenders, challenging the long-standing dominance of the traditional powers.

Tonga will now face New Zealand in the last four, while Samoa is set to face Australia in a repeat of the 2022 final, creating a semifinal bracket that mirrors the unpredictability of the group stage. This outcome marks a significant shift in the tournament landscape, as both Pacific Island nations have leveraged changes in eligibility rules to field powerful squads of Australian and New Zealand-born stars who chose to represent their family lineage. The expansion of State of Origin eligibility has been instrumental in this transformation, allowing these teams to tap into a deep pool of elite talent previously inaccessible.

Also read Shaun Edwards says Steve Borthwick rejected his England Rugby World Cup offer

Historic Shifts In The Tournament Landscape

The structural changes within the competition have laid bare the stagnancy of England, whose investment in the international team has failed to evolve alongside the global game. For 15 finals following the inaugural event in 1954, Australia was involved in every single one, winning 12 of them, with New Zealand taking one and Great Britain or England securing the other two. However, Samoa changed this narrative in 2021 when they stunned England in the semifinals to reach their first final, and Tonga has now added to that history by forcing a replay of their rivalry with Samoa.

England faced a tough hand in the World Cup, but the reality is that beating Tonga is no longer a formality as it once was in years gone by. This challenge is attributed to head coach Kristian Woolf and his long service to the side, as well as the players who have battled hard for Tonga over the years and are now reaping the rewards of their persistence. Similarly, Samoa managed to overcome an opening-round hammering by England in the last World Cup to break the hearts of the English supporters and advance in the tournament, proving their resilience and tactical growth.

Advertisement

England Review And Future Strategic Planning

Jon Wilkin has stated that the structure of the Rugby League World Cup was fundamentally flawed, a sentiment echoed by the need for England to review how the tournament unfolded with head coach Brian McDermott. McDermott has been given just three weeks and tricky circumstances to guide his side, and he is looking to stay on after this elimination, though the path forward requires significant change. Without evolution, the gaps in England's preparation have been exposed, and the organization must now prioritize international competitions, camps, and Tests rather than treating them as an afterthought.

Brian Carney has discussed the core issues surrounding Rugby League in the UK and why the gap with Australia is getting larger, highlighting the urgent need for reform. Some of the greatest players in England's modern history will convene to help map out a future for the national game, including further analysis of the pyramid from grassroots and pathways to the player pool for the international stage. This process will be long, tricky, and intricate, as England effectively needs to try and become the disrupters to the teams that have disrupted them in recent years.

Path To A Historic Pacific Island Final

If Samoa beats Australia in the upcoming semifinal, it will mark the first World Cup final without the Australian team since 1954, a statistic that underscores the historical weight of the current tournament. If both Tonga and Samoa win their respective matches, a historic moment will unfold with the Sipi Tau facing the Siva Tau in what could be the biggest final in the sport, promising emotions, fireworks, and a moment to remember for fans worldwide. Lots of the players who chose to represent Tonga and Samoa made a huge call, deciding to go against the status quo and pledge their allegiance to their heritage nations.

There is a viable scenario where Australia and New Zealand are sat at home watching as these two teams do battle in a final, shifting the spotlight entirely to the Pacific islands. Even if only one of Tonga or Samoa wins the Rugby League World Cup, expect to see scenes of celebration like you have never seen before, as these teams continue to rewrite the history books. The journey from group stage disruptors to potential champions represents a new era for Rugby League, one where the traditional hierarchy is being challenged and the global fanbase is growing exponentially through these compelling narratives.