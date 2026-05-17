Toni Laites clarifies 'no grudges' against Love Island castmates, condemns online abuse

Toni Laites, a reality star on Love Island, maintains she holds no ill will towards her former co-stars despite the resentment they experienced since leaving the villa. The former Vegas bottle girl admitted she understands the online abuse faced by some Islanders and expressed her hope for their well-being.

Toni Laites insists no grudges against Love Island co-stars Toni Laites has revealed she is not holding a grudge against any of her former co-stars on Love Island .

The US star, who participated in one of the most explosively divided seasons in the show's history, made the comment while speaking to Elizabeth Day. Laites emphasized that she has no bad feelings towards her castmates after some Islanders faced backlash and criticism online since leaving the villa. The former Vegas bottle girl claimed she gained support from viewers who believed she was isolated by the group.

Laites went on to express her sympathy for her ex-fellow Islanders, stating that she hopes they are doing well after the intense drama.

'I don't hold a grudge,' she said. 'It's hard for all of us coming off the show. So I'm praying for them to be OK.





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