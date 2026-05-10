Toni Laites narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with ex Cach Mercer at BAFTA TV Awards

Former Love Island stars Toni Laites and Cach Mercer had a split in March after seven months together. They were nearly face-to-face for the first time since their explosive row at the BRITs, which led to their breakup.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for FREE Love Island star Toni Laites narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with her ex Cach Mercer on the BAFTA TV Awards' red carpet .

The pair, who were crowned champions of the 2025 series back in August, split in March after seven months together. Stepping out for the annual TV awards, the former couple nearly came face-to-face again for the first time since their explosive row at the BRITs, which led to their split. Arriving first was Cach, donning a tartan jacket with black trousers and smart black shoes.

While Toni arrived 20 minutes later, turning heads in a silver plunging maxi dress that showed off her sensational figure..





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