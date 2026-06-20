Toni Terry shows off toned figure in neon yellow bikini as she celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with husband John

Toni Terry, the wife of former England footballer John Terry, has been celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary in style. The couple, who have been married since June 2007, have been enjoying a romantic holiday in Miami Beach, Florida, with their twins Georgie and Summer. Toni, 45, has been showing off her toned figure in a series of bikini-clad snaps, while John, also 45, has been documenting their holiday on Instagram.

Toni Terry showed off her toned figure in a neon yellow bikini as she hit Miami Beach in Florida on Friday with her husband John and their twins Georgie and Summer.

The family have jetted out to America as England compete in the World Cup. For Friday's outing, WAG Toni, 45, showed off her abs in the halterneck top, which was emblazoned with the word 'Miami', and tie-side bottoms. John, also 45, also wore Miami Beach merchandise in the form of a white sleeveless hoodie which he later stripped off to get a tan. The former footballer played photographer for Toni as they took a boat tour of the city.

The influencer was seen posing in her swimwear on the boat, while John snapped away. John looked relaxed as he strolled through the sand in a pair of white board shorts. For Friday's outing, WAG Toni, 45, showed off her abs in the halterneck top, which was emblazoned with the word 'Miami', and tie-side bottoms. Their son Georgie, 20, was joined by his girlfriend Yasmin, while daughter Summer, also 20, soaked up the sun with her boyfriend Sonny.

Earlier this week, John and Toni celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. The former England footballer gushed his glamorous wife Toni is his 'rock' and 'the love of my life'. Toni looked incredible in a blue bikini as she lay on shirtless John at the beach while another snap showed the couple cosying up for a selfie with the picturesque ocean backdrop.

Alongside the holiday snaps, John also shared a photo of the couple lying on a bed 19 years ago with Toni wearing her wedding dress and John in his smart linen suit. He penned: 'Happy Anniversary Mrs T. 19 Years Married to this amazing woman, we enjoy so many good times together and never give up in the bad times, we only get closer.

'You are my rock, my best friend, my greatest supporter, and the love of my life. Happy Anniversary Baby.

' Meanwhile, Toni also took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos of the couple including a series of holiday snaps at the beach and from a boozy ski trip. The WAG often shares an insight into her dedicated fitness regime on social media. Their son Georgie, 20, was joined by his girlfriend Yasmin, while daughter Summer, also 20, soaked up the sun with her boyfriend Sonny. Toni relaxed on a beach chair at one point.

The family have jetted out to America as England compete in the World Cup. John relaxed with a beer as the family chatted on sun loungers. Toni took a dip in the water while the rest of the family relaxed in the shade. The former England footballer took to Instagram on Monday to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

He shared a series of loved-up photos. John and Toni married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, in a ceremony which was said to have cost nearly £1 million. In 2024, the couple gifted their twins matching Mercedes cars for their 17th birthday while sharing a throwback video of them driving when they were younger. The cars appeared to be the Mercedes A Class AMG Line Premium Plus, which cost around £41,000 when bought brand new.

The Daily Mail revealed John made almost £5 million after selling off plots for two mansions he had planned to build. The former England footballer purchased the £4.5 million property several years ago. He then knocked it down in preparation to build one six-bedroom and one five-bedroom home after receiving planning permission. The Oxshott plot is part of the Crown Estate, one of the country's most exclusive estates.

Terry has been involved in the development of several luxury homes over the years and has built quite a lavish portfolio. Both properties will include a kitchen diner, a family room, a drawing room, a dining room, dressing rooms and a lounge. The six-bed property will also include a gym. Land Registry documents obtained by Daily Mail show one plot was sold for £2.75 million.

Meanwhile another is believed to have been sold for a staggering £2.15 million





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