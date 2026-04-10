Tony Blair's Think Tank Slams Labour's Energy Policy, Urges Support for Oil and Gas

The Tony Blair Institute criticizes Labour's energy strategy, calling for a 'reset' that includes backing new oil and gas fields to reduce reliance on imports and enhance resilience. The report highlights the need for a balanced approach to energy transition, emphasizing electrification and affordability alongside environmental goals.

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI), the think tank founded by the former Labour Prime Minister, has issued a report criticizing the Labour Party 's current stance on energy policy . The TBI's report, titled 'More than Clean Power: Electrification is the UK's Best Bet for Resilience,' argues that Labour's approach is 'too ideological' and calls for a strategic 'reset' of the UK's energy strategy.

The core of the critique centers on the party's reluctance to embrace new oil and gas fields, specifically advocating for the approval of projects like Jackdaw and Rosebank to bolster domestic energy supply and mitigate vulnerability to volatile global energy markets. The report asserts that the UK should have taken proactive steps to strengthen domestic energy resilience, particularly in light of the recent energy price shocks exacerbated by the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. It highlights the detrimental impact of relying heavily on fossil fuel imports and the need to prioritize a more pragmatic approach to energy transition, incorporating both renewable sources and a more realistic assessment of oil and gas's continued role.\The TBI's report emphasizes that the UK's current energy policy is out of step with its global competitors, such as China, the US, and India, which are prioritizing the supply of low-cost electricity to drive economic growth. The report argues that the UK's focus on rapidly decarbonizing its electricity system, without a corresponding focus on affordability and resilience, is creating systemic vulnerabilities. The authors of the report believe that this approach is leading to a 'riskier' path. The report underscores the importance of electrification as a key component of the UK's energy future, asserting that it is essential for meeting net-zero goals by 2050, and providing affordable energy to households. Tone Langengen, TBI's energy policy expert and author of the paper, stated that the Iran crisis has demonstrated the UK's vulnerability and that a stronger domestic supply is crucial. He added that the UK needs a more resilient and affordable energy system to avoid repeated price shocks for households and persistently high costs for businesses. Langengen further contended that without this shift, the energy transition itself could be jeopardized.\The report's recommendations directly challenge the current approach of the Labour Party, particularly the stance of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who favors a greater emphasis on renewable energy over fossil fuels. The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has acknowledged the importance of oil and gas in the energy mix for the foreseeable future. However, he also emphasized the need to wean the country off the 'rollercoaster' of high energy bills. This divergence in approach has created tension within the government, with the Chancellor Rachel Reeves reportedly favoring increased oil and gas drilling to stimulate economic growth. The TBI report highlights that the country's over-reliance on imports is a significant risk. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, in response to the report, emphasized the government's commitment to lowering energy bills and supporting de-escalation in the Middle East, while maintaining its focus on transitioning to clean, homegrown power. The report is particularly critical of the current strategy, which, according to the TBI, could lead to a situation where the UK remains exposed to similar energy crises in the future. The report provides a contrasting vision, pushing for an energy policy that balances the immediate needs of economic stability and the long-term goals of environmental sustainability. The situation highlights a complex debate within the government regarding the future of the energy sector and how best to ensure affordability and energy security for the UK





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Energy Policy Labour Party Tony Blair Institute Oil And Gas Renewable Energy Energy Security Electrification Ed Miliband Jackdaw Rosebank

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