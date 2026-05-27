Tony Blair urges Keir Starmer to rip up Ed Miliband's 'illogical' Net Zero targets

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has delivered a damning assessment of the current state of the Labour party, accusing it of retreating into a Left-wing 'comfort zone' with no 'coherent plan' for transforming Britain.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged Labour leader Keir Starmer to rip up Ed Miliband 's 'illogical' Net Zero targets in order to focus on securing 'cheap energy' and boost economic growth.

Blair, who led the country between 1997 and 2007, has delivered a damning assessment of the current state of his party, accusing Labour of retreating into a Left-wing 'comfort zone' with no 'coherent plan' for transforming Britain. In a 5,600-word essay, Blair has accused Labour of failing to address Britain's ballooning welfare bill and called for the scrapping of the 'unaffordable' triple lock on state pensions.

Blair also hit out at Labour for 'shutting down' North Sea oil and gas, saying the Government's Net Zero agenda is not the 'right priority' for Britain. He added that Britain's emissions are under 1 per cent of global emissions, and that imposing costs on British businesses and consumers to accelerate Net Zero when the rest of the world is not doing so is 'illogical'.

Blair's comments come as Labour MPs continue to weigh up whether to oust Keir Starmer from Downing Street, with a leadership battle brewing. The former premier has also blasted Labour's 'bizarre' leadership battle, decried Britain's ballooning welfare bill, and called for the scrapping of the 'unaffordable' triple lock on state pensions.

Blair suggested that Labour MPs should 'force people to say where they stand' if they do push for a leadership contest, with Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting as likely candidates. He steered clear of endorsing either Mr Burnham or Mr Streeting as Sir Keir's replacement, but admitted that reversing Brexit 'isn't the answer to Britain's problems'. Blair said the UK is currently too weak to enter into serious negotiations with the EU about rejoining the bloc





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