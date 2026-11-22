Tony Blair criticizes Andy Burnham's EU strategy while VAT on tuition fees causes school closures. Rosebank oil approval faces uncertainty.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has issued a stark warning regarding Andy Burnham's strategy for re-establishing closer ties with the European Union. Blair views the current approach as a potential political misstep that could steer the nation into difficult economic territory. This perspective marks a rare moment of alignment between Blair and his political adversaries, who have long criticized his pro-European stance.

Burnham EU Strategy Draws Criticism

Blair argues that Burnham's enthusiasm for Brussels ignores the EU's significant failures in embracing the modern technology revolution. He emphasizes that the bloc requires urgent structural reforms before any meaningful partnership can be realized. The former leader insists that the Prime Minister must remain willing to abandon negotiations if the European institutions refuse to adapt. This cautionary advice suggests that the current path risks isolating Britain further without securing tangible benefits.

Also read Andy Burnham EU Youth Deal Sparks Outrage Over Student Fees

Political Opposition to EU Reset

Other prominent political figures have echoed concerns about reopening complex Brexit discussions. Rishi Sunak has stated that revisiting the exit debate would be divisive and distract from the nation's most pressing challenges. Theresa May, whose tenure was heavily impacted by withdrawal negotiations, has urged Burnham to move forward rather than looking backward. These positions highlight a broad consensus among senior figures that the current approach may lack strategic foresight.

Impact on Private Education Sector

Simultaneously, the government's decision to impose a twenty percent VAT on private school tuition fees is causing significant disruption. New data indicates that student enrollment has dropped at two-thirds of fee-paying institutions over the last twelve months. More than one hundred schools have already closed since the levy took effect in January of last year. This decline in private education is resulting in tens of thousands of students moving to the state sector.

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Class Warfare and Fiscal Reality

The net effect of this policy shift is a substantial loss of revenue for the Treasury, effectively negating the intended fiscal benefits. Critics argue that the measure was never primarily about raising funds for public spending but was instead a politically motivated act. The rapid exit of families from the private system has undermined the economic rationale behind the tax hike. This outcome has been described by observers as a cynical move that fuels class division rather than resolving funding gaps.

Rosebank Oil Development Faces Scrutiny

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahbulleh has further complicated prospects for the Rosebank oil development by questioning its viability. Her comments contrast sharply with previous praise from Ed Miliband, who commended her work on energy policy. The approval process for this project appears to be weakening as political will fluctuates within the government. This uncertainty reflects the broader tension between energy security needs and climate change commitments.

Shifting Climate Policy Dynamics

The collapse of the COP31 talks signals a potential waning influence for the traditional climate change lobby. Annual summits are increasingly viewed as irrelevant by industry stakeholders and political strategists alike. There is growing skepticism about the alarmist rhetoric that has dominated environmental discourse for decades. A shift away from Net Zero policies may occur as the government prioritizes economic stability over ideological goals.