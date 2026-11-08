Tony Maudsley Urges Help to Find Missing Dylan Mandaracas in Sutton Coldfield

Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley joins the search for Dylan Mandaracas, missing since October 28 in Sutton Coldfield. His father pleads for CCTV and dashcam footage to locate the 26-year-old.

Coronation Street star Tony Maudsley has publicly appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Dylan Mandaracas, a 26-year-old man who has been missing since the evening of October 28. The actor shared a heartfelt message on social media to amplify the search efforts, highlighting the severe distress caused to the family and the urgent need for public assistance in locating the young man in the West Midlands region.

Mandacaras Last Seen In Sutton Coldfield

Dylan Mandaracas was last seen walking on a pavement in Walmley Close, located in Sutton Coldfield, at approximately 6pm on October 28. At the time of his disappearance, he was described as wearing a distinctive checked shirt and black trousers. Despite extensive efforts by his family and local authorities, he has not been sighted or heard from since that specific date, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and community members.

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West Midlands Police Issue Official Appeal

West Midlands Police have issued an official appeal for information concerning Dylan's whereabouts, urging anyone with knowledge of his location to come forward. The police are working closely with the family to gather leads, emphasizing the importance of community engagement in solving the case. Authorities have requested that residents and business owners review their personal security footage to identify any potential sightings of the missing individual.

Tony Maudsley Shares Family Plea On Social Media

Tony Maudsley, who is well-known for his role as George Shuttleworth in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, joined the search for Dylan Mandaracas by posting a plea on Instagram. The actor shared four pictures of the missing man alongside a message expressing the family's distress. Maudsley noted that Mandaracas is an old school friend from Liverpool and emphasized that his father, Christian Mandaracas, is understandably desperate to find his son. Maudsley stated that he wanted to use his platform to help reach people in the Midlands area who might have information.

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Father Describes Physical Details And Background

Dylan Mandaracas's father, Christian Mandaracas, has provided detailed physical descriptions to aid in the identification of his son. He described Dylan as being 5 feet 9 inches in height with an athletic build. Christian also noted a distinctive scar through Dylan's left eyebrow resulting from a playground accident during his junior school years. The father highlighted that Dylan was a former team member with the Walsall FC academy in his youth and had played for various football clubs across the region, suggesting he may be familiar with local sports facilities.

Urgent Request For CCTV And Dashcam Footage

The family is urgently requesting that the public, as well as shops, railways, bus stations, and businesses with CCTV systems, look through their footage for any clues regarding Dylan's whereabouts since October 28. Christian Mandaracas specifically asked individuals to review their doorbell and dashcam recordings over the past 10 days. He emphasized that the power of the internet can work magic and pleaded for the compassion of local communities to help locate his beautiful boy, who was due to turn 27 just seven days after his disappearance.