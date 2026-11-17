Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Blackburn Rovers head coach due to health issues. Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds will take temporary charge, starting with Sunday's Lancashire derby at Burnley.

Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role as Blackburn Rovers head coach due to health issues. The 62-year-old returned for a second spell in June, having previously managed Rovers between 2017 and 2022.

Tony Mowbray health issues lead to step down

Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds will take responsibility for first-team duties for the time being. Mowbray had previously taken time out of the game during his time as Birmingham City boss in early 2024 following a health scare. He later revealed he had been undergoing treatment for bowel cancer. He returned to football at West Brom last year following his recovery before taking charge at Blackburn in June.

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In a statement, Mowbray said: Unfortunately, due to health issues, I have to step back from my role as head coach of Blackburn Rovers. I am immensely proud of this group of players. Their dedication and professionalism have given us some memorable performances and wins, and I have loved working with them. Thank you to my coaching staff for all your hard work and for the support you have given me.

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It has been a pleasure working alongside you. To the fans, thank you for the way you have supported me and the team this season. I have always tried to give you a team that you can be proud of. Your support has meant a great deal to me.

I am grateful to the owners and Suhail for giving me the opportunity to lead this great club once again. Thank you for your understanding. Tony. The announcement comes before Sunday's Lancashire derby against Burnley at Turf Moor, which was set to be Mowbray's 900th game in management as well as his 63rd birthday.

Blackburn Rovers transformed under Mowbray leadership

Mowbray has transformed Blackburn this season. After they hovered around the relegation places for much of last term before eventually finishing 20th in the Championship and five points above the drop zone, they are currently 13th in the Championship table having won six of their 15 league games and three points outside the play-offs. Tipped for relegation by many, Rovers currently sit just three points off the play-offs in 13th.

In their last game before the international break they beat West Ham 2-1. Mowbray's final game in charge was that impressive 2-1 win over West Ham United before November's international break. Mowbray has been in management for over two decades. His first spell at Blackburn ended at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when he was eventually replaced by Jon Dahl Tomasson.

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He subsequently held roles with Sunderland, Birmingham and a second spell with West Bromwich Albion before his return to Ewood Park. In his first spell at Blackburn, he could not halt the club's relegation from the Championship, yet he led them to promotion back from League One at the first attempt and subsequently re-established them in the second tier.

Club chief executive praises Tony Mowbray passion

Blackburn chief executive officer Steve Curwood added: Tony's passion for the club and his professionalism are clear to see, but it is his kindness and the care he shows for players, staff and those around him that mean so much. Our priority now is to make sure he feels that same care and support from all of us. We will support him and his family in every way we can.

Rovers said Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds would take responsibility for first-team duties for the time being. They will take charge of first-team affairs heading into Sunday's game with Burnley at Turf Moor.