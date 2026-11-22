Tony Pulis shares his approach to taking over a club mid-season as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first Manchester United match at Liverpool, drawing on lessons from Stoke, West Brom and other roles.

Mauricio Pochettino had his first training session with Manchester United's players on Thursday as he prepares for his first game in charge, away at Liverpool.

Tony Pulis Offers Mid-Season Management Advice

Former manager Tony Pulis has explained how he would approach such a short two-day preparation before a trip to Anfield. Pulis said taking over a team in mid-season, which he did on several occasions, usually leaves very little time to work with players before the first match. Pulis believes jumping straight into a two-day preparation is extremely difficult and he is not sure any manager can honestly make a profound difference in that time.

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He said a change of voice helps, but so does showing strength and confidence in your own principles. The new manager must make sure the players understand he demands complete and utter commitment in every game, starting with the first one. With time on the training ground so limited, Pulis said his initial work would focus on being a team and working up and down the pitch together.

He would break down different scenarios inside the game and what the team should do in them. He would keep the focus on hard work and making the team difficult to beat, noting that clean sheets are so under-rated. Pulis added that the first pre-match speech is always massive and it will be the same for Pochettino. His first team talk would always focus on generating an us against the world mentality.

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As a manager coming in now, you have usually got the job because the team has struggled, so you can play on that to motivate the players. You can use media reports and stories to show the negativity against them. Pulis said the manager should then counter that by producing a real stand-up and be counted kind of rallying call before sending the players out on the pitch, while mentioning his faith in them to succeed.

Selecting Squad Based On Character And Ability

He also stressed that what your own eyes tell you is most important. Pulis would have selected his team before meeting the players, using his own knowledge and help from within the club. At any club, Pulis would expect to know something about most of the players in terms of position and ability, but understanding the character of the squad was vital too.

Existing staff would know more about the players' qualities in that respect than himself or anyone who had just arrived with him. He would always discuss that with the people he had inherited, from fitness coaches to the medical department. Going into your first game gives you the opportunity to see for yourself what your players are made of, and it can be a completely different view from what other people see.

Most of the early games Pulis managed would be hit and miss in terms of selection, but he would quickly work out the strengths and weaknesses of the group. One of his first aims at any club was about putting out a team, not a group of individuals. It does not take long to see when that is not happening. Pulis remembered his first game of his first spell at Stoke, a 4-2 defeat at Walsall in the Championship.

He was not universally enamoured by certain crowd favourites in that team. While any manager knows that leaving some of them out could have an adverse effect on the supporters' view of yourself, you have to stand up and make decisions based on what you see. It is the same if there are other issues with the squad you have inherited too.

West Brom's first game after Pulis was appointed manager was a draw with West Ham on New Year's Day 2015. He sat in the stands at Upton Park with his son, Anthony, who was concerned how different the Albion team was compared to Crystal Palace. He was right to worry about it, but we still found a way, a totally different way of playing, but still a way to win that suited the group.

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Inheriting Staff Must Understand Managerial Objectives

Pulis watched West Brom play West Ham with his son Anthony, his assistant Dave Kemp and the Baggies' technical director, Terry Burton. Pulis said all your staff have to understand your objectives. His initial aims after arriving at any club mid-season were pretty direct and also pretty basic. The staff he inherited did not just know the players, they were also the first group who had to understand his objectives and his principles, like the work ethic he expected.

Irrespective of what they were used to doing, it was imperative they followed his lead. One of the clubs Pulis arrived at were struggling at the foot of the table and also suffering from a glut of injuries. In his opinion, the players were taking advantage of a very honest and hard-working medical department, who were quite accommodating on the treatment times for the lads.

Rigid Injury Treatment Schedules Boost Player Fitness

He changed that immediately, so injured players were treated at 9am, 2pm and 4pm, with sessions in-between those times for strength and recovery workouts. This did not go down well with the players because it impeded on their social lives.

In one case, a player whose injury record was not exactly brilliant came to him complaining that his wife expected him to pick his children up from school and being asked to be in at 4pm affected his private life too. Pulis did not budge, and funnily enough the player in question recovered quite quickly, as did the majority of the other injured players.

Asking injured players to be at the training ground all day was by far the best way of getting them fit in Pulis's experience. The medical departments he managed were all working well past 4pm anyway so it was no hardship to them. Pulis sometimes got the feeling some medical departments thought that if they were not treating players, then they were not doing their jobs. That was completely the opposite to how he saw it.

He would congratulate people for having empty treatment rooms and applaud them for their work. Treatment rooms are comfort areas that certain players would always gravitate to, to have a kiss and a cuddle if they are feeling sorry for themselves for not being in the team. That is one of the first things that has to change, because you cannot give your players any excuses or hiding places if they are not performing.

Pulis has always laughed at new managers who take over in mid-season and complain about the lack of fitness in their squad. He is sure he has done it himself at some point, but he had a reputation of managing extremely fit squads of players and it was always an area he studied really closely.