Tony Walsh Performs Poem at Salford Lads Club for 40th Anniversary of The Smiths' The Queen Is Dead

A newly commissioned poem by Tony Walsh was performed at Salford Lads Club to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Smiths' iconic album The Queen Is Dead, highlighting the band's working-class roots and the venue's cultural legacy.

Poet Tony Walsh performed a newly commissioned poem titled Class Photo on the famous front steps of Salford Lads Club to mark the 40th anniversary of The Smiths ' album The Queen Is Dead .

The album, released on June 16, 1986, is iconic partly due to its cover photograph showing Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke, and Mike Joyce standing outside the club. That image turned the venue into a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide. The open day event celebrated the deep connections between the band, the club, and the city of Salford.

Walsh, a Manchester writer, spent months crafting the poem, drawing on his personal ties to Salford and his lifelong admiration for The Smiths. He explained that the title Class Photo carries multiple meanings-excellence, classification, and the working-class identity that defined both the band and its hometown. The Smiths were a working-class band from a working-class city, and their intentional use of Salford imagery carried cultural resonance.

Walsh wanted the poem to evoke the specific time and place of mid-1980s Salford and Manchester, a period of significant difference from today. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging Salford as a distinct city, not just part of Manchester, and capturing the band's unique sound and visual aesthetic. After finishing the poem, Walsh was emotionally moved, reading it to his wife with tears. Performing it at the club before devoted fans was a career highlight.

Attendees like Lesley, 61, from South Manchester, and Phil Pearson, 59, who had seen The Smiths on the 1986 tour, expressed their enduring fandom and appreciation for the tribute. Walsh also highlighted the club's ongoing role as a vital youth institution, urging support for its community work.

Leslie Holmes, the club's culture and heritage project manager, noted that Salford Lads Club is now the sole remaining original Lads Club of the 22 that once existed in Greater Manchester, underscoring its historical significance





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The Smiths Tony Walsh Salford Lads Club The Queen Is Dead Anniversary Poem Morrissey Johnny Marr Working Class Manchester Salford

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