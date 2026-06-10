Too Faced Moon Crush Highlighter Review: The Ultimate Powder Glow Booster

A beauty editor's in-depth review of the Too Faced Moon Crush Multi-Use Powder Highlighter, highlighting its versatile formula, long-lasting wear, and beautiful shades. This product combines highlighter and bronzer functions for a natural, luminous finish that works on face, eyes, and body.

As a beauty editor with years of experience testing hundreds of products annually, I can confidently say the Too Faced Moon Crush Multi-Use Powder Highlighter stands out as a top performer in the beauty industry.

This versatile powder highlighter delivers an instant luminous glow that blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural radiance. The buttery texture makes application effortless, whether used on the high points of the face, eyes, collarbones, or any area needing a touch of shimmer. Available in two shades-Shooting Star and Summer Moon-the Summer Moon variant offers a bronzed hue that works beautifully as both a highlighter and bronzer, particularly on fair skin.

The compact, featuring adorable baby pink packaging with golden edges and heart details, feels luxurious and travel-friendly. What truly sets this product apart is its longevity; a little goes a long way, and the compact lasts remarkably long even with daily use. Over a year of regular use has barely made a dent in my pan, making it a worthwhile investment.

The highlighter layers well over both cream and powder products, and its lightweight formula ensures it never feels heavy or cakey. Celebrity fans of Too Faced, including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Ashley Tisdale, have often praised the brand's iconic products, such as the Better Than Sex Mascara. The Moon Crush Highlighter has earned its place as a permanent fixture on my vanity, offering a flattering glow, versatile application, and impressive staying power.

Currently, it is available on HSN for $25, down from $40, using the code WELCOME2026, making it an excellent time to try this cult-favorite glow booster





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Too Faced Moon Crush Powder Highlighter Multi-Use Makeup Beauty Product Review Highlighting Tricks Long-Lasting Highlighter Too Faced Cosmetics Summer Moon Highlighter Shooting Star Highlighter

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