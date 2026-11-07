Too Young to Grieve Founder Supports Bereaved Youth

Luke Alfano created Too Young to Grieve to help young adults process loss through community activities, addressing the gap in bereavement support for people aged 18 to 35.

Too Young to Grieve has established a vital support network for young adults navigating the complex emotions of loss. Luke Alfano launched this community initiative to provide a casual, accessible space for individuals aged 18 to 35 to connect with others who share similar experiences of bereavement.

Founding the Grief Support Community

Luke Alfano established Too Young to Grieve five years after losing his father at age 21. His father had been diagnosed with cancer just two weeks prior to his death. Alfano stated that as a young adult, he felt a significant lack of resources dedicated to his specific demographic. He initially ignored his grief rather than processing it. A subsequent loss triggered a deeper realization about his unaddressed trauma.

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Alfano lost his grandmother when he was 25 years old. This event served as a catalyst for him to revisit the death of his father. He decided he did not want to repeat the pattern of avoidance. He sought to understand grief better by creating a structured community for others. The organization offers in-person meetings that include various activities. These activities range from walks and hikes to pottery painting and football tournaments.

Member Experiences and Social Impact

Members describe the group as a crucial lifeline against isolation. Katherine Macauley lost her fiancee Peter to a workplace accident in 2025. She attended the group just two days before Christmas. Macauley believes her grief will never fully end. She hopes to find practical ways to cope with her loss daily. She found comfort in the shared experiences of others in the group.

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Chris Guiller lost his father at age 57. His father was diagnosed with cancer five months before dying. Guiller felt isolated by his grief as a young person. He now runs the Belfast branch of Too Young to Grieve. He describes the experience of leading the local group as fantastic. He emphasizes that socializing is vital for grieving individuals. Many people in his position rarely leave their homes.

The community helps members build friendships. Guiller explains that people can fall back on this new community. William Gregg lost his mother in 2017. He did not know how to handle the catastrophic emotions at the time. Gregg notes that the group gives him a space to express himself freely. This freedom is especially beneficial for his mental health.

Educational Gaps and Future Steps

Alfano advocates for better signposting of grief resources. He believes schools and universities should highlight these services more clearly. He notes that young people are often grieving those they rely on for important life decisions. He argues that current educational support structures are insufficient for this demographic. The Department of Education stated that schools have pastoral care policies. These policies ensure children know who to contact for support.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment provides resources on grief. These resources address loss at both primary and post-primary levels. Guiller points out that mental health support in Northern Ireland lags behind other parts of the UK and Ireland. He argues that communities like Too Young to Grieve are necessary. Many people suffer in silence thinking they are alone. The group proves that they are not alone. Alfano shares that discussing his father has given him perspective. This sharing has helped his own healing journey progress.